Kuruthi review: An engaging drama with a tepid ending 

Kuruthi

Malayalam (Prime Video)

Director: Manu Warrier

Cast: Roshan Mathew, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Srindaa, Murali Gopy

Rating: 3/5

'Kuruthi' (the holy sacrifice) dwells in depth on religious fanaticism, a burning issue of discussion in today's world. If this is a touchy subject for you, stay clear of the film. Wear the thickest skin possible before witnessing the dark side of a human being.

Ibrahim (Roshan Mathew) has lost his wife and daughter. He has a neighbour Sumathi (Srindaa) who loves him and provides food to his family. His brainwashed brother Rasool doesn't like or trust Sumathi.

In the village, a radicalised Hindu youth kills an old Muslim shopkeeper. The night of terror begins with a cop (Murali Gopy) bringing the killer along with him to stay at Ibrahim's house for the night.

The events that unfold lead to the killing of the no-nonsense, honest cop. This is the only slaughter shown in the movie, and is poetic—the death of the reason.

With this, the journey of bringing out the worst side of most characters trapped in the house begins through the interactions between good Muslims, bad Muslims and Hindus who are shown to have become bad by circumstances.

The soul of the movie

The conversations between Vishnu, Moosa and Rasool and the way they are staged, form the soul of the movie. They touch upon the rising polarisation seen in society.

Fears of both majority and minority communities, beliefs based on half-truths circulating on social media and what they do to people, are brought out in the conversations. The indoctrination leads to hatred, which feeds into itself and grows beyond limits, bringing out the deepest fears and darkest sides of people.

Prithviraj Sukumaran plays the monstrous indoctrinated villain Laiq, who lost his father and is baying for blood. He is an absolute contrast to the cool, composed Roshan Mathew.

The usage of light in the movie, which is shot almost in the dark, and the music, are impressive.

Shortcomings

While Kuruthi is unsettling, it is also imbalanced. Sumathi, who loves Ibru but wants to keep her religion, finally saves a murderer and justifies his act. Verses from the Quran and Hadis are used extensively to justify various viewpoints.

Both Laiq and Ibru are believers. One swears on the Quran to protect the life of a murderer and the other swears to take it.

Ibru is shown as a weak character, who lets go of the murderer, we don’t know for what reason. Because surely, things cannot remain the same in his own life and he ends up breaking a vow to protect and hand the murderer over to the police.

Laiq wins indirectly, as he manages to incite Ibru’s brother to take revenge on his behalf. In the overall scheme of things, religious fanaticism in this movie is skewed towards one section, probably due to poor research or lack of data.

While handling a sensitive subject, it is important to address the way forward and show the moral high ground in the battle of good versus evil. Because, such a movie impacts society in myriad ways and is discussed everywhere.

Instead, 'Kuruthi' ends on a pessimistic note, thereby negating the effect of its earlier conversations, literally on a makeshift hanging bridge, leaving the audience guessing.

While a cosmetic climax that sings all-is-well is not really the expectation from such a film, there is not even poetic justice anywhere. It makes one question the intention of the makers.