'Mandela': Enjoyable satire on caste politics

Two caste groups in a Tamil Nadu village fight over everything, leaving the real issues to the dogs—toilets and bad roads for example. And then it is time for village elections.

One man who serves everyone and is still belittled because of his caste gets unprecedented importance when he gets a voter ID card.

When he understands the power of his vote, he uses it to get everything he wants. That alienates him from the villagers.

What happens later forms the crux of ‘Mandela’, directed by Madonne Ashwin. It satirises Indian elections, showing how cash is offered, promises are made, and the players change. The quirky dialogues and sequences leave one in splits.

This movie is an antidote to the action and bloodshed in Tamil films on caste and politics. The folksy music by Bharath Sankar is soothing and peppy, depending on the situation. Yogi Babu wins hearts, but crosses the line of “satire” many times.

Released in the middle of the election season in Tamil Nadu, the movie has a message: vote for development and demand development. It is all about politicians trying to woo a fence-sitter, and brings up the name of MGR twice. No surprises for guessing which party’s side it is on.