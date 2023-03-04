Midhun on being creative and staying relevant

Music composer Midhun Mukundan, at the prime of his career, is busy with a full calendar of films.

Midhun is a doctor turned music director and singer, who has phenomenally used his knowledge in Carnatic and Hindustani music in his compelling compositions for the Kannada comedy drama Ondu Motteya Kathe. The flavour he brings with English songs for the gangster flick Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana and the Malayalam thriller Rorschach proves his uniqueness.

These iconic albums have a cult following, allowing audiences to expect more of such captivating tunes. The talented composer spoke to Showtime about his journey so far. Excerpts:

Ondu Motteya Kathe was about a bald, insecure man trying to find a match. What was Raj B Shetty’s brief to you?

Only the trailer of Kahi had released when I met Raj. Luckily, he liked it and was searching for a newcomer for his film. I fell in love with the story. I had composed a couple of melodies for another film I was working on. But it did not suit that film. I felt the music fit better for the first scene of this movie where he falls in love with the economics teacher. The song was Chanda avala kiru lajje.

Raj does not interfere. He just tells what he wants the audience to feel at that moment and gives me my freedom. For The motte song, the pain of the protagonist was supposed to be shown in a humorous way. So I came up with the idea of trying something with a typical Carnatic feel. I tried a Raga Malika — it consists of 3-4 ragas and keeps the composition interesting.

Tell us about the soundtrack of GGVV, which is a huge hit.

The idea of playing Endo bareda in two different points of the story wasn’t planned initially. I had given him the tune long ago and was shocked that this kind of a love song could be presented with a violent visual. I saw a cover of Sojugada on Chaithra Achar’s Instagram profile. Two days later, Raj suggested the song and explained why it would be apt for the scene. In between all the chaos with the music, I wanted a very soothing voice and suggested Chaithra. I was working on a timeless folk classic of Karnataka so I was nervous. I wanted to ensure I didn’t overproduce the track. People would have felt disconnected with the track otherwise. I just wanted it to complement the visuals.

How were you picked for Rorschach? Considering it’s a psychological thriller, how did you go about its music?

Director Nissam Basheer was impressed with my work in GGVV. As a Malayali, working with Mammootty is a dream-come-true moment. It isn’t a conventional film. The use of a different chord and a different instrument changes the feel of the song accordingly. The background score in such films makes a bigger impact on people. There is a scene of revelation for which I did not want any music to be added. The music later starts building to the point of realisation of the character. The gasp that the audience gave for that scene was what we strived for.

Is it challenging to compose songs with English lyrics? GGVV had Demon In Me and Rorschach had a couple of songs with English lyrics.

Composing an English track was something I never thought of even in my wildest dream. In GGVV, it was never meant to be a song. Once I scored for the trailer and had the basic melody line, we added lyrics and created a song. I wanted the song to sound international in its presentation and wanted the singers to shine. With Rorschach, Nissam had told me there would be at least one English track in the score. As the project went on, more songs were added thanks to a talented team.

Tell us about your upcoming projects.

I am working with Nivin Pauly on a full-fledged commercial film. I am also working in Rudhiram, which marks Raj’s debut in Malayalam. There are a few other films that are being discussed. Raj’s third directorial Swathi Muthina Male Haniye is going to surprise the audience as it shows he can write, direct, and act in such different stories. It is an extremely beautiful and emotional film. There are a few films lined up in Telugu as well.

What are the things that worry an emerging music composer? How do you produce your best work and stay relevant?

My first film took about two and half years. From that phase, it has gotten to the point where I can finish a score in three weeks. I am now able to channelise my creativity, and complete projects quickly. But I should be wary of burning out. I shouldn’t be short of ideas. After Rorschach, I have collaborated with music producers. It is still my music, but I have somebody to share my load. I also take suggestions from people. Charan (Raj) is a close friend and we discuss things very honestly. Earlier this year, the schedules were so tight that I was sleeping only for a few hours a day. But I am definitely happy with the way things have progressed so far. I am constantly evolving.