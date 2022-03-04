Moksha review: An edge-of-the-seat thriller

Debutant Samarth Naik promises to be a content-oriented filmmaker. His 'Moksha' gives ample proof of that quality. The film is about about an engineering graduate who rapes his classmate. The incident compels her to end her life.
It narrates how the crime troubles the life of the victim's young brother (Taarak Ponnappa). He decides to bring back the criminal (Mohan Dhanraj) and make him face the consequences of his crime.
'Moksha', a tribute to the brother-sister relationship, drives home a point: It is not legal actions but remorse which is the biggest punishment for a crime. The film's focus is balanced well between the protagonist and the antagonist.
The first half somewhat lacks cinematic experience. After a while, it expands into a cleverly written thriller with unexpected turns. There is also a deceitful twist and a meaty flashbacks that makes the film an edge-of-the-seat thriller.
Naik chooses nonlinear narrative technique and that offers a gripping narrative. The unexpected climax is the proverbial cherry on the cake.
Elaboration on the background of the engineer and his wife would have added value. The lone song appears forced but it manages to break monotony.
Taarak Ponnappa and Bhoomi Agnani impress as against Mohan Dhanraj and Aradhya Laxman. Kishan Mohan's music elevates the mood.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Malavika Sarukkai to mark 50 yrs in dance with new show
If Ukraine falls, Europe falls, says Zelenskyy
Women claim centre stage
Decoding natural sounds of Pedro, a film festival hit
Legacy of an unusual woman: Rangubai Palace in Belagavi
For women, leisure on a leash?
Kohli's 100th Test: Fan frenzy from Mohali Stadium
Name game in UP: 'Mulayam', 'Manmohan' vote for BJP