Moksha review: An edge-of-the-seat thriller

Moksha review: An edge-of-the-seat thriller

3.5/5

Jagadish Angadi
Jagadish Angadi, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Mar 04 2022, 22:36 ist
  • updated: Mar 05 2022, 13:48 ist
Mohan Dhanraj and Aradhya Laxman impress in 'Moksha'.

Debutant Samarth Naik promises to be a content-oriented filmmaker. His 'Moksha' gives ample proof of that quality. The film is about about an engineering graduate who rapes his classmate. The incident compels her to end her life.

It narrates how the crime troubles the life of the victim's young brother (Taarak Ponnappa). He decides to bring back the criminal (Mohan Dhanraj) and make him face the consequences of his crime. 

'Moksha', a tribute to the brother-sister relationship, drives home a point: It is not legal actions but remorse which is the biggest punishment for a crime. The film's focus is balanced well between the protagonist and the antagonist.

The first half somewhat lacks cinematic experience. After a while, it expands into a cleverly written thriller with unexpected turns. There is also a deceitful twist and a meaty flashbacks that makes the film an edge-of-the-seat thriller. 

Naik chooses nonlinear narrative technique and that offers a gripping narrative. The unexpected climax is the proverbial cherry on the cake. 

Elaboration on the background of the engineer and his wife would have added value. The lone song appears forced but it manages to break monotony. 

Taarak Ponnappa and Bhoomi Agnani impress as against Mohan Dhanraj and Aradhya Laxman. Kishan Mohan's music elevates the mood.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Moksha
Kannada
Taarak Ponnappa
Samarth Naik

What's Brewing

Malavika Sarukkai to mark 50 yrs in dance with new show

Malavika Sarukkai to mark 50 yrs in dance with new show

If Ukraine falls, Europe falls, says Zelenskyy

If Ukraine falls, Europe falls, says Zelenskyy

Women claim centre stage

Women claim centre stage

Decoding natural sounds of Pedro, a film festival hit

Decoding natural sounds of Pedro, a film festival hit

Legacy of an unusual woman: Rangubai Palace in Belagavi

Legacy of an unusual woman: Rangubai Palace in Belagavi

For women, leisure on a leash?

For women, leisure on a leash?

Kohli's 100th Test: Fan frenzy from Mohali Stadium

Kohli's 100th Test: Fan frenzy from Mohali Stadium

Name game in UP: 'Mulayam', 'Manmohan' vote for BJP

Name game in UP: 'Mulayam', 'Manmohan' vote for BJP

 