Moksha review: An edge-of-the-seat thriller

Debutant Samarth Naik promises to be a content-oriented filmmaker. His 'Moksha' gives ample proof of that quality. The film is about about an engineering graduate who rapes his classmate. The incident compels her to end her life.

It narrates how the crime troubles the life of the victim's young brother (Taarak Ponnappa). He decides to bring back the criminal (Mohan Dhanraj) and make him face the consequences of his crime.

'Moksha', a tribute to the brother-sister relationship, drives home a point: It is not legal actions but remorse which is the biggest punishment for a crime. The film's focus is balanced well between the protagonist and the antagonist.

The first half somewhat lacks cinematic experience. After a while, it expands into a cleverly written thriller with unexpected turns. There is also a deceitful twist and a meaty flashbacks that makes the film an edge-of-the-seat thriller.

Naik chooses nonlinear narrative technique and that offers a gripping narrative. The unexpected climax is the proverbial cherry on the cake.

Elaboration on the background of the engineer and his wife would have added value. The lone song appears forced but it manages to break monotony.

Taarak Ponnappa and Bhoomi Agnani impress as against Mohan Dhanraj and Aradhya Laxman. Kishan Mohan's music elevates the mood.