Mookuthi Amman review: Out-and-out entertainer

Mookuthi Amman (Disney+Hotstar) (Tamil)

Cast: Nayanthara, RJ Balaji, Urvashi and Ajay Ghosh

Director: RJ Balaji and N J Saravanan

Rating: 3/5

A struggling family, a goddess, a conniving godman and some funny one-liners make 'Mookuthi Amman' the funny film that it is.

We're introduced to Engels Ramaswamy (RJ Balaji), a television reporter, who sees the goddess at his family temple. She appears whenever he sings a particular song.

A land-grabbing conman, Bhagavathi Baba, enters the temple to announce that he will construct a town named Panchavanam, which will destroy hundreds of villages in the area. Engels disrupts his plans by inviting him to a TV show where he questions him about his intentions.

Many loose ends in the film remain. Why does the Baba go back to a show he is ridiculed on? Why do viewers keep calling when they know they will only get elaborate advice from Engels?

Nayanthara impresses as a goddess, and Urvashi as Engel’s mother shines with her comical performance. As writer and director, RJ Balaji has delivered an acceptable film.

The film drags at certain points, and has moments where it works as a spoof.