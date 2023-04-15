Nostalgic treat for long-time Mario fans

The Super Mario Bros. Movie (English/Theatres)

Directors: Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic

Cast: (Voices by) Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy

Rating: 4/5

Movie adaptations of video games are generally scorned. In an attempt to find a balance between a cinema-worthy plot and faithfulness to the source material, the script falls apart. By the same token, the announcement of Illumination’s film ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie.’ was met with some scepticism. Fortunately, the Nintendo Mascot’s venture into the big screens doesn’t disappoint.

The movie has a rather simple plot. Bowser (Jack Black) is attacking the Mushroom Kingdom and it’s up to Mario (Chris Pratt) to help. It’s a tried-and-true formula that has been used in virtually every game the red plumber has starred in. However, the movie does take some creative liberty with the characters, altering their designs and giving them backstories. These are welcome changes, allowing the characters to be more expressive and relatable. Watching Princess Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy) get an active role in the story in favour of her usual damsel-in-distress trope was refreshing.

As if to make up for the plot, the movie is fast-paced, segueing from one scene to the next without downtime. It keeps you engaged from start to finish, each scene never overstaying its welcome. Also a visual spectacle, it boasts some picturesque environments and dynamic animation. Certain segments of the movie even feature a side scrolling perspective that emulates the look and feel of the 2D platforming challenges from the games. The titular character’s iconic moves like the wall jump and the ground pound can also be seen if you keep your eyes peeled.

Filled to the brim with references, the movie is a nostalgic treat for long-time fans of Nintendo. Each scene has nods to retro games like Duck Hunt, Punch-Out!!! and Kid Icarus. One even shows an arcade machine playing Mario’s debut game, the 1981 Donkey Kong. The references also make their way to the score which remixes melodies from the video games, changing them just enough to suit the atmosphere. The movie truly does revel in the legacy of the Mario franchise. Unfortunately, this may also be the movie’s Achilles heel as many scenes aren’t as impactful without knowledge of their significance.