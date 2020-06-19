‘Penguin’ movie review: Keerthy Suresh starrer makes for a good watch

Director: Eashvar Karthic

Cast: Keerthy Suresh, Linga and Mathi

Rating: 3/5

The eagerly-awaited Penguin, which released directly on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, is a fairly compelling thriller that hits the right notes and satisfies the target audience. The film revolves around what happens when a young woman undertakes a dangerous ‘mission’ while confronting a painful past. The basic storyline is interesting and refreshing, to say the least. Its impact is enhanced by the deft writing, which keeps fans hooked.

Penguin starts off on a slow note and feels a bit disjointed in the initial portions. Things luckily pick up soon, which makes up for the early hiccups.

The sequences involving the disappearance of a key character have been executed well and make the desired impact. The ‘interval block’ a has shock value, which works in its favour. The second half, not surprisingly, is the backbone of Penguin. It strikes a chord with its twists and turns, leaving fans asking for more. The scenes leading up to the climax have a realistic feel, which goes a long way in upping the ‘thrill factor’.

Also Read: ‘Penguin’ teaser: A pleasant surprise for Keerthy Suresh fans

The big reveal is anything but predictable and this ups the recall value of the movie. The justification behind the big twist, however, lacks depth. It might have worked better had the makers opted for a pure linear narrative.

Coming to performances, Keerthy Suresh is the heart and soul of Penguin. The Mahanati star put her best foot forward and does justice to one of the toughest roles of her career, highlighting the trauma experienced by her character. Actors Linga (also spelled Lingaa) and Madampatty Rangaraj do justice to their roles, despite getting limited screen time. The supporting cast is decent and serves its purpose.

Penguin does not have much scope for music but the Kolame track gels with the narrative.

The editing, unfortunately, is not up to the mark as a few sequences drag. The cinematography is decent and tries to add a surreal feel to Penguin. The same, however, cannot be said about generic background score. The other technical aspects have been handled competently.