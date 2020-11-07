Same old cliches in rom-com

Film: Holidate

Director: John Whitesell

Cast: Emma Roberts, Luke Bracey and Kristin Chenweth

Rating: 1.5/5

Spoiler alert: The movie is exactly as the title suggests — there's a holiday and a date involved.

Sloane and Jackson do not like the holidays. Why? Their single status is a constant discussion at every festive occasion. The two run into each other, right after Christmas at a mall, and realise that they share a common problem. They pledge to be each other’s platonic plus ones for each holiday celebration ahead.

Despite them drawing out rules and discussing clingy relationships well in advance, they tread ahead to catch real feelings for each other along the way. The film ends on a predictable note, anything else would have been a bit refreshing.

Nevertheless, there were two characters that were worth remembering. Aunt Susan (Kristin Chenoweth), who turns up at every holiday with goofy dates only because she runs away from true love, and Sloane’s niece Daisy (Savannah Reina) who gives out mature dating and life advice.

What is annoyingly noticeable is the over supportive (read pushy) family who is constantly snooping into Sloane’s relationship status and trying to get her to settle down.

‘Holidate’ is a rehash of many films. The unnecessary vulgar jokes make one wonder if the crew was attempting a holiday film at all.

The film, which released ahead of the holidays, must have hoped to bring some warmth to family gatherings, but there’s no festive cheer missed if you skip this one.