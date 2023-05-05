Say bye to Sima from Mumbai

In Season 3, Sima Taparia from Mumbai continues to harp on the values of arranged marriages, asking millennial clients ‘to proceed if 60% of their criteria match’, urging them to compromise, batting her eyelids half-amusedly when a girl insists on a boy with a top knot, and attributing her poor success rate to the fault in the stars. From how she tables one or two bio-datas at a time, to how she fails to process the ‘I didn’t feel the chemistry’ feedback — she’s been the same.

This may work in the real world where arranging marriages is her job. But as a reality show, ‘Sima aunty’ is getting repetitive to watch. Perhaps the makers know it but why shake things up when she brings memes and views?

Their complacency is also evident in how they have ignored the criticism. The show has been called out for glossing over the realities of arranged marriages and casteism, classism and misogyny they often entail. Of course, it’s subtle and coded. ‘Similar backgrounds’, you know. We are yet to see proposals between faiths, or outside the binary. To the show’s defence, maybe Sima’s clientele is such.

The good part. Her clients and their backstories, flaws, quirks, hang-ups, longings and friendly families are relatable. Who doesn’t know a Bobby who always gets ‘friendzoned’? Or, Arti and Jamal who follow their heart despite differences in religion? Or, the dating struggles of a tall girl like Pavneet?

Sima’s own journey, which she recounts this season, is inspiring. Despite marrying into an orthodox family at 19 (arranged, yes), she didn’t give up on her dreams. Maybe Sima can get a show of her own. Maybe ‘Indian Matchmaking’ can get another matchmaker and break the monotony.