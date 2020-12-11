'Secrets of the Saqqara Tomb' review: Documentary film on Egypt treasures

Secrets of the Saqqara Tomb

Director: James Tovell

Streaming on Netflix

Rating: 4/5

A team of Egyptologists is out to unearth a wonder in Saqqara, and is working towards a Ramzan deadline.

They find the tomb of a man called Wahtye and begin to unravel who he was. Parallelly, they also excavate mummified animals and a host of interesting things.

Every step in the necropolis is a discovery as it reveals secrets buried under the sands many, many years ago.

The amusement, wonder and delight of the discoveries reflect on the faces of those undertaking this arduous task. And these emotions rub off on viewers as well.

The animated depiction of Wahtye’s tomb has an impressive aesthetic. This documentary provides an appealing picture of people living in the present but solving the mysteries of the past.