Documentary film on Egypt treasures

'Secrets of the Saqqara Tomb' review: Documentary film on Egypt treasures

Ahmed Shariff
Ahmed Shariff, DHNS,
  • Dec 11 2020, 23:54 ist
  • updated: Dec 12 2020, 00:46 ist
Credit: Twitter/@jen_e_turner

Secrets of the Saqqara Tomb

Director: James Tovell 

Streaming on Netflix 

Rating: 4/5 

A team of Egyptologists is out to unearth a wonder in Saqqara, and is working towards a Ramzan deadline.

They find the tomb of a man called Wahtye and begin to unravel who he was. Parallelly, they also excavate mummified animals and a host of interesting things.

Every step in the necropolis is a discovery as it reveals secrets buried under the sands many, many years ago. 

The amusement, wonder and delight of the discoveries reflect on the faces of those undertaking this arduous task. And these emotions rub off on viewers as well.

The animated depiction of Wahtye’s tomb has an impressive aesthetic. This documentary provides an appealing picture of people living in the present but solving the mysteries of the past.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Secrets of the Saqqara Tomb
James Tovell
Netflix
Egypt

What's Brewing

Snow leopard at Kentucky zoo tests Covid-19 positive

Snow leopard at Kentucky zoo tests Covid-19 positive

Five years on, signs that Paris climate accord is worki

Five years on, signs that Paris climate accord is worki

A peacock dance in the stellar realms

A peacock dance in the stellar realms

How our immune system uses memory to treat injuries

How our immune system uses memory to treat injuries

5 key severe Covid genes found, suggesting drug targets

5 key severe Covid genes found, suggesting drug targets

Man-made stuff outweighs all life on Earth: Study

Man-made stuff outweighs all life on Earth: Study

 