Sivaranjiniyum Innum Sila Pengalum: Hard-hitting drama

Sivaranjiniyum Innum Sila Pengalum: Hard-hitting drama

3/5

Angel Rani
Angel Rani, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Dec 10 2021, 21:04 ist
  • updated: Dec 10 2021, 21:28 ist
Sivaranjiniyum Innum Sila Pengalum

Sivaranjiniyum Innum Sila Pengalum

Tamil (SonyLiv)

Director: Vasanth S Sai

Cast: Kalieswari Srinivasan, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Lakshmi Priyaa Chandramouli

3/5

Three different women from three different decades, all strung together by the common thread of toxic masculinity. ‘Sivaranjiniyum Innum Sila Pengalum’ is a frustrating watch for all the right reasons. If two women in the anthology wage their daily wars in the kitchen (which is oh-so-normal in the great Indian ethos), the third one is a comparatively “free” female till she decides to keep a diary.

Vasanth S Sai’s Tamil film makes almost the same noises as The Great Indian Kitchen (Malayalam). She may be a homemaker, an athlete or a central government employee, but the most important vocation of all women is to “take care” of their men and keep them comfortable. Coffee, newspaper, specs, towel, LIC certificate… everything has to be handed over to them with robotic precision come rain or shine or the damn school bus.

The children in the film, however, pop all relevant questions — why don’t the rules apply to men? Oh, well.

The first in the anthology (set in 1980) is Saraswathi (Kalieswari Srinivasan), whose man proudly acquires wife-beating rights after marriage. Treated as a doormat, the woman has no escape from domestic drudgery. The ever-wailing baby comes across more behaved than her monster father.

In the second story set in 1995, Devaki (Parvathy Thiruvothu) plays an independent woman. Or so we think. She has a central government job and a husband who has no qualms riding pillion with her. But the “liberal” partner shows his true colours after Devaki tells him that her personal diary is, well, personal.

Things don’t change a bit a decade later when Sivaranjini (Lakshmi Priyaa Chandramouli), the sprinter-bride, wants to run. All she gets to run is, no surprise, the kitchen.

None of the women, except Parvathy, show any visible signs of protest. But all the three earn their liberating moments in the end. The anthology keeps suffocating viewers till they want to shake things up. Go ahead.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Sivaranjiniyum Innum Sila Pengalum
Tamil
Parvathy Thiruvothu
Vasanth S Sai
sony liv

What's Brewing

India will soon get its own footwear sizing system

India will soon get its own footwear sizing system

Jr NTR opens up on playing Komaram Bheem in 'RRR'

Jr NTR opens up on playing Komaram Bheem in 'RRR'

'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' fails to meet expectations

'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' fails to meet expectations

Five things to know about James Webb Space Telescope

Five things to know about James Webb Space Telescope

Father time: Pakistan's lonely clock collector

Father time: Pakistan's lonely clock collector

 