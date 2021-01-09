Soul review: Animated meditation on the meaning of life

Soul (Disney+ Hotstar)

Cast: Jamie Foxx, Tina Fey, Angela Bassett, Questlove

Director: Pete Docter, Kemp Powers

Rating: 4/5

A middle-school band teacher Joe has spent his entire life wanting to become a musician. He pursues several gigs at the cost of his career and his mother's disapproval. He finally bags the gig of his dreams and can't wait to perform. On his way home to find a suitable suit, he dies, and reaches an escalator that takes him to the afterlife.

Joe is keen to accomplish more in life and so escapes the escalator world and reaches the "great before" where souls get their personality.

His genius plan is to fool the mentors, become a guide, steal the Earth sticker from a new soul, and return to Earth to play at the gig of his dreams. He gets stuck with one soul, named 22, mentored for years by some of Earth's greats, including Abraham Lincoln. The two are trapped in a place (read 'body') where neither wants to be.

'Soul' stands out for its animation and dialogues. Tina Fey plays 22 and has some of the most thought-provoking lines. When she says "You can't crush a soul here, that's what life on Earth is for", it leaves you pondering.

Jamie Foxx, who plays Joe, does a fabulous job with his voiceover. The script is so well-written that it's hard to find flaws in this film. Honestly, it's a shame to think that animated movies created these days are just meant for children.

'Soul' makes you wonder about your life choices and your personality. The musical warms your soul and makes for a great watch.