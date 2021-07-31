Story of a surrogate mom abandoned

Mimi

Netflix (Hindi)

Director: Laxman Utekar

Cast: Kriti Sanon, Pankaj Tripathi and Supriya Pathak

Rating: 2.5/5

Bollywood has made films on surrogacy earlier. However, 'Mimi' is a rare film about what a surrogate mother does when the parents who have hired her change their mind.

Mimi (Kriti Sanon) has to take some hard decisions that affect her dreams of becoming an actress, and cast a shadow on ‘family pride’.

The narrative is sometimes rushed, and sometimes slow. Eventually, ‘Mimi’ turns out to be a predictable comedy-drama. Though the climax is well-meaning, it looks random and unconnected to what has happened before.

Sanon as Mimi is bubbly, and excels with her dancing skills. The film rests on her shoulders. Pankaj Tripathi, as driver Bhanu, is brilliant with his expressions and comic-timing.

A scene where Mimi questions Bhanu about why he is so supportive is touching. He says drivers follow a principle: the passenger must reach the destination, despite potholes and other hurdles.

Sai Tamhankar plays Shama, Mimi’s closest friend. Mimi’s parents—portrayed by Supriya Pathak and Manoj Pahwa—do well. Other supporting characters fade into the background.