The Boys In the Band review: Return of the bell bottoms

The Boys In the Band (Netflix)

Cast: Jim Parsons, Matt Bomer, Charlie Carver, Andrew Rannells

Director: Joe Mantello

Rating: 3/5

What could go wrong when a group of gay men party in 1968? Bell-bottoms and rain!

Based on Mart Crowley's play of the same name, The Boys in the Band is about a night of celebration and party whizzed into the damning probe of the past ultimately pouring out emotions of loyalty, suspicion and loneliness.

A group of gay New Yorker friends gather to celebrate the birthday of Harold (Zachary Quinto) at Michael's (Jim Parsons) apartment and everything goes awry from the untimed singing of Birthday Song by a toyboy and the disappointment of a "straight" friend, whose nerves are wrecked by the flamboyant queen Emory (Robin de Jesús).

And the sour icing on the cake is the game of truth.

The film has the spectrum of gay men represented from deceivably straight to "Yaas Queen". It also highlights the issue of colour through Bernard (Michael Benjamin Washington). All boxes ticked.

The plus point here is the layers within the storyline. Each man has his story and the subtle presentation of their personalities which are shaped by events in their life is a delight to watch.

That said nothing is given straight (no pun intended) and you need to watch closely to build your own answers to the whys: In one scene, the forgotten birthday cake is soused with a downpour.

This birthday has a performance-packed punch. Jim Parsons might be getting typecast as a gay man on screen. This followed by Hollywood. And one can't do away with his Sheldon, which was visible in a few scenes.

But one has to applaud platforms that are independent of censorship to have given a new dimension to inclusivity.

Final comments: If you aren't comfortable with the topic, go burn your bell bottoms in hell!