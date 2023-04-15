Instalment two of this whodunnit strikes out on its own

The second instalment of this whodunnit strikes out on its own

Jagadish Angadi
Jagadish Angadi, DHNS,
  • Apr 15 2023, 00:42 ist
  • updated: Apr 15 2023, 01:07 ist
Ramesh Aravind delivers a restrained performance in Shivaji Surathkal 2.

Shivaji Surathkal 2 (Kannada/Theatres)

Director: Akash Srivatsa

Cast: Ramesh Aravind, Radhika Narayan

Rating: 3.5/5

Filmmaker Akash Srivasta is back three years after ‘Shivaji Surathkal’, a mystery thriller. Though this franchise film is a continuation of its prequel, it has an independent plot.

While in the prequel, Shivaji Karnataka’s Sherlock Holmes (Ramesh Aravind) detected one murder, in the sequel, he is tasked with detecting three.

Exceptional investigative and imaginative skills of the officer are put to the test as the serial killer challenges him after every murder.

The flick opens with the officer meeting a woman, holding her baby. She pleads with him to save the baby from ‘that demon’. Within minutes, she is found on the road, bleeding profusely due to a hit-and-run accident. She requests him to take care of the baby and dies.

Five years later, the grown-up daughter of a police photographer is found dead. The case is handed over to Shivaji for investigation. This is followed by two murders. The officer struggles to solve the cases. He is shocked when he decodes the motive of the assailant as three murders have connections to his life. Will he stop the fifth murder? The answer to this question forms the crux of the story.

The flick deviates from a set pattern that a whodunit usually follows. Normally, there are leads that point to suspects and their motive. The officer imagines developments reconstructing incidents that possibly led to the three murders. This helps him arrive at logical decisions. This also keeps the audience guessing on whether the track has any relevance to the story. The train of thought that the filmmaker introduces increases in intensity offering a lot of food for thought.

Flashbacks narrate the life of the officer who is unable to overcome the trauma of personal tragedies. The sequel turns out to be a tribute to father-child relationships.

Ramesh Aravind delivers a restrained performance. Other ensemble cast members slip into their roles comfortably.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Ramesh Aravind
Shivaji Surathkal 2
Akash Srivatsa

Related videos

What's Brewing

Dutch to allow euthanasia for under-12s

Dutch to allow euthanasia for under-12s

'Super thief' who inspired 'Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye' held

'Super thief' who inspired 'Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye' held

JUICE mission to explore Jupiter’s icy moons

JUICE mission to explore Jupiter’s icy moons

Is Mumbai street food Vada Pav a truly Indian food?

Is Mumbai street food Vada Pav a truly Indian food?

Endangered Rufous-necked Hornbill spotted in Kalimpong

Endangered Rufous-necked Hornbill spotted in Kalimpong

 