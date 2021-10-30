‘Thinkalazhcha Nishchayam’: A delightful satire

‘Kuwait Vijayan’ is the king of his home. The Gulf-returned Keralite believes monarchy is the best form of government — both for the country and his modest Kasargod dwelling. One day, democracy barges into the household.

‘Thinkalazhcha Nishchayam’ is a delightful satire that dissects almost every thread of the social fabric. It’s an intelligent cocktail of our sociopolitical scene — a sprinkling of Sabarimala, a vigorous froth of patriarchy and some fine bubbles of ‘party’ ideology. The under-two-hour proceedings take place within the walls of one family but offer a window on several worlds outside.

Vijayan (a stellar Manoj K U) wants to thrust his views down the throat of his folks, but unlike the creaky dining table which gives in, none of his subjects really bow. There are signs of revolt when he fixes his younger daughter’s (Anagha Narayanan, what a find!) alliance with an ‘eligible’ NRI so that he can atone for the ill will heaped on the clan after the eldest (Unnimaya Nalappadam) eloped with a ‘good-for-nothing’.

The success of ‘Thinkalazhcha Nishchayam’ (The Engagement is on Monday) lies in its simplicity, sharp observations and highly relatable goings-on. And no, Vijayan is no monster but the regular family head who thinks what he does is the best for his subjects. Behind the autocratic facade lies a tactless wreck who hides behind the door when a lender comes for dues. The king has to be rescued by his gentle, yet street-smart, queen (Ajisha Prabhakaran). The next moment, Vijayan flies into a furniture-breaking rage. In the end, he is just a flawed human being.

The movie has a massive ensemble but every character makes its mark amid the fluster and bustle of an impending wedding. It’s a great concoction of humourous sub-plots as the extended family arrives for the betrothal. Several old wounds are opened and the simmering tension explodes into a rather physical climax.

Senna Hedge, the half-Malayali, half-Kannadiga director, is firmly in command as he tells a lovely story in the beautiful flavours and accent of Kanhangad. There are no popular faces but the film holds its own with its great comic timing (from the gluttonous men to the pesky women to the omnipresent Bengali worker) and amazing layers.

Already a state award-winner, ‘Thinkalazhcha Nishchayam’ is the latest in the string of gems from the Malayalam industry.