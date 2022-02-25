This quirky comedy drama will give you a 'high'

Old Monk

Kannada (Theatres)

Cast: M G Srinivas, Aditi Prabhudeva, Sujay Shastry, S Narayan, Sudev Nair

Director: M G Srinivas

Rating: 3.5/5

After ‘Birbal Trilogy Case 1: Finding Vajramuni (2019)’ M G Srinivas aka Srini not only delivers a stunning product but also courageously defies traditional formula for a film’s success. He hrows logic in the wind and creates magic without a solid plot.

A middle class family, pretty jaded in its outlook, plays a key role in ‘Old Monk’. It has generational conflicts of ‘new and old’. There is a home for the old persons to meet their girlfriends or boyfriends of yesteryear. The Hindu mythological character of Narada, which is the film’s soul, is old. Like the iconic vatted Indian dark rum Old Monk, which is old, these ‘oldies’ give us a kick as we watch them.

Srini believes more in providing wholesome experience to the audience than making a hero-centric film. He fictionalises a mythological character and treats it uniquely. Lord Krishna curses Narada for creating trouble between himself and Radha. He takes birth as a human being and is named Appanna. His redemption lies in his abilities to love a girl and marry her. The film deals with Appanna’s hardships and redemption of Narada.

VM Prasanna’s dialogues are interpretative and filled with punch. Sentimental scenes involving the son-father and husband-wife duos are well executed. Less of alcohol, smoking scenes and double entendre transform the flick into a complete family entertainer. The pace slackens in some places. The political angle and its climax is unconvincing.

Srini, Sudev Nair, Sujay Shastry, Aditi Prabhudeva, S Narayan, and Sihi Kahi Chandru are outstanding in their performances.