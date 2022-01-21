When a writer and a literary critic meet

The Critic

Kannada (YouTube)

Director: Mansore

Cast: TS Nagabharana, Uma YG

Rating: 3.5/5

Mansore is one of the few filmmakers in Kannada who highlights strong women characters. In his latest short film ‘The Critic’, a woman is again central to the plot. He also loves to comment on problems that common people face.

The 11-minute film, starring TS Nagabharana and Uma YG, is based on a story by well-known journalist and writer BM Basheer. It opens with a veteran critic (Naghabharana) expressing his unhappiness over millennial writers in a telephone conversation.

Now, this is a debate that will last forever. The experienced writers often argue that their young counterparts believe in developing a likeable personality on social media than focusing on being well-informed.

One of the dialogues from the film drives homes this point. “Criticism isn’t pointing what’s right or wrong. It’s a way of research,” says the critic. No wonder senior writers scoff at today’s fast-paced, internet-first approach of media organisations, who are involved in a never-before race to the top.

In the era of ever-flowing content, it is tough to be a literary critic. The youngsters face the humungous task of being responsible, unique, and meticulous in their work even as there is mounting pressure to stand out from the crowd. If some surrender to sensationalism, the others produce quality.

The film, however, doesn’t take a stance on this debate. Instead, it tests the experienced critic’s ethics and sees if he stays true to his tall claims through an unusual situation.

He meets a young writer (Uma), who gives him her first novel for feedback and criticism. Uma, as a wide-eyed rookie thrilled to meet her role model, is excellent. Nagabharana excels in a role that is a breeze for an experienced professional like him.

This is the maiden short film on the YouTube channel of Satya Hegde Productions, started by ace cinematographer Satya Hegde. The channel aims to stream short films steadily. This is a good start as Kannada is lacking in short films that spark meaningful conversations. The YouTube community is now content with just generating a few laughs.