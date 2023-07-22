Youth caper partially fulfils its promise

Hostel Hudugaru Bekagiddare

Kannada (Theatres)

Director: Nithin Krishnamurthy

Cast: Prajwal B P, Rakesh Rajkumar, Srivatsa, Tejas Jayanna Urs, Manjunath Naik

Rating:2.5/5

Nithin Krishnamurthy’s ‘Hostel Hudugaru Bekagiddare’ deals with a bunch of students of Tunga boys hostel and their attempt to dispose the body of their hostel warden who dies by suicide.

Ajith, an engineering student, wants to shoot a short film dealing with the life of boys in a hostel. The script he prepares deals with Ramesh Kumar (Manjunath Naik), an unmarried warden, known for imposing restrictions and incidents that unfold after he ends his life. In a note, he holds some boys responsible for his death. These boys pad up certain situations and project that the warden was killed in a road accident.

Ajith’s hostel mates refuse to act in the short film on the ground that the story has neither story nor structure.

A determined Ajith convinces one of his friends to be a cinematographer and warden to appear in the lead role. They keep the rest in the dark and Ajith completes the shooting.

HHB was claimed to be a hilarious rollercoaster ride of laughter and fun, but it fulfils the promise partially. The hilarious escapades of boys to dispose of the body is entertaining. Witty and thought provoking one-liners draw attention.

Double entendre and some jokes are bad in taste, so also racial comments and mockery of certain religious rituals and beliefs.

Cinema verite style of filming (documentary style of filmmaking where scenes don’t appear staged or blocked) makes the flick refreshing, but its overdose spoils the aesthetic pleasure. There is no place for logic and reasoning in the script.

One song is stuffed. Major let down is the film’s running time. This could have been cut down by at least 15 minutes. The filmmaker loses control over the script in the second half affecting the pace and narration. However, these shortcomings are compensated by clever situational humour, and quirky characters.

Prajwal B P, Rakesh Rajkumar, Srivatsa and Tejas Jayanna Urs shine in their respective roles. Their camaraderie, some rib-tickling moments succeed in evoking laughter. Rishab Shetty, Diganth Manchale and Pawan Kumar fit into the ethos of the film quite well. Frequent appearance of Ramya is a little out of place as it doesn’t serve any purpose. It is Manjunath Naik who steals the show.

The courage and inventiveness of the director needs appreciation as such daring efforts are not seen often in Sandalwood.