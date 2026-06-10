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'Dhamaal 4' release date announced; Ajay Devgn drops exciting update

Unveiling a new poster of the film with a gold theme, Ajay has revealed the trailer and the film's release date. The film is set to release on July 10.
Last Updated : 10 June 2026, 11:42 IST
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Published 10 June 2026, 11:42 IST
Entertainment NewsBollywood filmAjay DevgnTrendingFilmyzilla

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