'Dhamaal 4' release date announced; Ajay Devgn drops exciting update

<p>Ajay Devgn has shared an exciting update on <em>Dhamaal 4</em>. </p><p>Unveiling a new poster of the film with a gold theme, Ajay has revealed the trailer and the film's release date.</p><p>The film is set to release on July 10 in theatres while the trailer will be released on June 12.</p><p>The fresh release date comes after several adjustments. Reportedly, the film was initially scheduled for March 19 but was delayed to avoid competition with Ranveer Singh's <em>Dhurandhar: The Revenge</em> and Yash's <em>Toxic</em>. </p><p>The film was also shifted from June 12 to July 3 and more recently to July 17 before finalising the July 10 date.</p><p>Taking to Instagram, Ajay shared the new poster of the film and captioned it with, "Ek baat toh pakki hai, niyat inki kachchi hai Buckle up for 4x the laughter and unstoppable Dhamaal. #Dhamaal4 Trailer out on 12th June. In cinemas worldwide 10th July."</p>.Bharathiraja never accepted me as a good actor: Rajinikanth.<p><em>Dhamaal 4</em> promises to serve more humour, confusion, drama and the biggest treasure hunt yet.</p><p>The film franchise is known for its slapstick comedy, madness and whimsical narrative.</p><p>Directed by Indra Kumar, who also helmed the first three films in the franchise, the film stars Ajay Devgn, along with the franchise regulars Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Jaaved Jaaferi and Sanjay Mishra. </p><p>The new additions to the cast includes Esha Gupta, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Anjali Anand, Upendra Limaye, Vijay Patkar and Ravi Kishan.</p><p>Presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series in association with Devgn Films, the film is a production of T-Series Films, Maruti International and Panorama Studios.</p><p>Ajay Devgn, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Indra Kumar, Anand Pandit and Kumar Mangat Pathak serve as the producers. </p>