'Dharala Prabhu' box office collection update: Harish Kalyan starrer makes an impact

Dharala Prabhu, which hit screens on Friday (March 13), is doing reasonably well at the box office, much to the delight of Harish Kalyan fans. Speaking to DH, tracker Ramesh Bala says the film has collected around Rs 2.5 crore in Tamil Nadu in three days and exceeded expectations..

"The Tamil Nadu collection stands at Rs 2.5 crore, which is quite a good figure given the fact that Harish's last two releases did not do too well at the box office," he adds.

Not surprisingly, Dharala Prabhu has made an impact in Chennai and collected around Rs 36 Lakh in three days. The film has also held its own in Coimbatore. The Krishna Marimuthu-directed flick might, however, hit a rough patch in the coming days because of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

"Things are still not too bad. However, with several governments closing movie halls to check the spread of the virus, the collection will be a bit lower than expected in the border districts," says Bala.

That said and done, Dharala Prabhu is set to have a free run in the weeks to follow as most of the upcoming releases have been postponed keeping in mind "the health of the public" and this might help the film reach breakeven.

"A film of this scale usually needs to collect between Rs five crore and Rs six crore to be a commercial success, which is doable," adds Bala.

Dharala Prabhu is remake of the Hindi hit Vicky Donor and features Harish Kalyan in the role of a sperm donor. It stars Tanya Hope of Yajamana fame as the leading lady and marks her first collaboration with Pyaar Prema Kaadhal actor. The cast also includes Vivekh and Anupama Kumar.

