Dharma Productions makes its Malayalam debut with Prithviraj Sukumaran's folk-horror epic 'Odiyan'

<p>Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions is making its grand entry into Malayalam cinema. Bollywood's premier production has joined hands with Prithviraj Productions for <em>Odiyan: The Age of Illusion</em>. This highly ambitious project promises a gripping and deeply atmospheric experience for audiences, delivering a folklore-inspired mythological epic guaranteed to send chills down your spine.</p><p>Directed by acclaimed director Rahul Sadasivan (<em>Bhoothakaalam, Bramayugam, Diés Irae</em>) and starring powerhouse talents Prithviraj Sukumaran and Manju Warrier, this film represents a monumental milestone for one of India's legacy production houses.</p>.Obsessing over 'Obsession': When FOMO becomes the biggest star in cinema.<p>At its core, the film is about a terrifying shape-shifter from Kerala legend, whose fury descends on a powerful matriarchal household, setting off a battle between truth and illusion that crackles with myth, menace and psychological weight. Rahul Sadasivan, who has built one of the most distinctive bodies of work in Indian cinema through his singular command of Kerala's folklore and atmosphere, takes on his most ambitious project yet.</p><p>Speaking on Dharma Productions’ expansion, Karan Johar said: "I have been a great admirer of Malayalam cinema for a long time, and have always wanted to be part of that world. The craft, the courage, the way its filmmakers trust their audiences - it is something I have watched with genuine awe. When this story came to us, with Rahul's vision and Prithviraj at the helm, it felt like exactly the right moment. Odiyan: The Age of Illusion is the kind of film that deserves the biggest possible canvas, and I am glad we get to give it just that."</p>.<p>Actor-producer Prithviraj Sukumaran emphasized the cultural weight of the project, adding: "The Odiyan is not just a myth, it is a piece of Kerala's identity, a legend that has travelled through generations and continues to hold a powerful place in our cultural consciousness. Bringing this story to the screen in a way that honours its mythology and the culture it comes from has been a pursuit very close to my heart. Having Dharma Productions come on board as our partner brings together two shared visions and I’m excited to see how it takes shape."<br><br>Director Rahul Sadasivan, known for his mastery of the psychological horror genre, shared his vision: “Folklore has always been a powerful source of fear because it exists in the space between memory, belief, and imagination. With Odiyan: The Age of Illusion, I wanted to revisit one of Kerala’s most enduring legends and bring it to life through a cinematic language rooted in atmosphere, mystery, and emotion. After the love and recognition audiences gave my previous films, this project represents an opportunity to tell a story on a much larger canvas while staying true to the themes that have always interested me."<br><br>While further details regarding the cast and technical team are yet to be revealed, an official announcement from the creators is expected soon. The film is set to be a magnificent visual treat celebrating the deep cultural roots and folklore of Kerala.</p>