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Dharma Productions makes its Malayalam debut with Prithviraj Sukumaran's folk-horror epic 'Odiyan'

The film is set to be a magnificent visual treat celebrating the deep cultural roots and folklore of Kerala.
Last Updated : 16 June 2026, 09:15 IST
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Published 16 June 2026, 09:15 IST
Karan JoharTrendingMalayalam cinemaDharma ProductionsPrithviraj SukumaranFilmyzilla

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