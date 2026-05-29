<p>Director Prem’s highly anticipated action drama, KD: The Devil, starring Dhruva Sarja, is officially locking in its digital premiere. Following its run in theaters, the blockbuster is scheduled to arrive on the OTT platform ZEE5, with streaming available starting June 5, 2026.</p><p>The streaming platform ZEE5 took to social media to officially announce the digital arrival of this Kannada entertainer, which had already generated immense waves ahead of its theatrical release.</p>.KD: The Devil Review: Grand spectacle, no narrative heft.<p>ಹೆಜ್ಜೆ ಇಟ್ಟ ಕಡೆಯೆಲ್ಲಾ ಧೂಳ್, ಮಚ್ಚು ಬೀಸಿದ ಕಡೆಯೆಲ್ಲಾ ರಕ್ತ! ಡೆವಿಲ್ ಎಂಟ್ರಿಗೆ ಕೌಂಟ್ಡೌನ್ ಸ್ಟಾರ್ಟ್. ಜೂನ್ 5ರಿಂದ ಕನ್ನಡ ZEE5ನಲ್ಲಿ 'KD - ದಿ ಡೆವಿಲ್', ZEE5 wrote on X.</p>.<p>The Kannada action-drama KD – The Devil received a lukewarm response at the box office and finished its theatrical run with a worldwide gross of around Rs 24–25 crore (and a domestic net near Rs 20 crore). </p><p>Starring Dhruva Sarja, Reehsma Nanaiah, Ramesh Aravind, Sanjay Dutt, Shilpa Shetty and Nora Fatehi in key roles, the film opened to mixed reviews and unfortunately failed to sustain momentum in theaters.</p>.'KD The Devil' Day 1 collection: Dhruva Sarja starrer nets Rs 4.10 crore on opening day.<p>Despite a star-studded ensemble, including veterans such as Doddanna and Dattanna, and a guest appearance by Sudeepa, the film does little justice to its talent pool.</p><p><strong>About </strong><em><strong>KD The Devil</strong></em> </p><p>Directed by Prem, KD The Devil stars Dhruva Sarja in the lead role, alongside Sudeepa, Sanjay Dutt, Shilpa Shetty, V. Ravichandran, Ramesh Aravind, Reeshma Nanaiah, Jisshu Sengupta and Nora Fatehi. The movie is backed by Venkat K. Narayana under his banner KVN Productions and was released in five languages: Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam.</p>