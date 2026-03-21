<p>Aditya Dhar's <em>Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge</em> is proving to be an unstoppable force at the ticket windows. Following a massive 240 crore global opening, the film has successfully maintained its momentum on Day 2, minting over Rs 96 crore, majorly from a chunk coming from the Hindi market.</p>.'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' | Party agenda brazenly packaged as nationalism.<p>While technical glitches sidelined the regional releases, those versions finally debuted today. As it stands, the film's total worldwide earnings have already surged past the 330 crore mark, surpassing the lifetime collections of several Bollywood movies in just two days of its release.</p>.'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' FDFS | Fans declare it a must-see blockbuster.<p>Industry insiders report that Ranveer Singh's espionage drama has collected approximately Rs 226.27 crore in India so far. It needs to mint over Rs 128 crore to become the highest opening weekend in the country. The current record is with <em>Pushpa 2: The Rule</em>.</p>.'Dhurandhar 2' advance booking tickets cost as high as Rs 3,100 in Delhi and Rs 2,000 in Bengaluru, still sold out.<p>The movie has officially surpassed the Day 2 figures of India's biggest blockbusters. The film’s current figures have comfortably crossed the Rs 90.50 crore collected by Yash's <em>KGF: Chapter 2</em> and the Rs 96 crore mark set by Allu Arjun's <em>Pushpa 2</em>, making it one of the most successful second-day performances in Indian cinema history.</p>.'Dhurandhar 2': Buoyed by strong booking numbers, trade exhibitors hope film will break many records.<p>With the festive weekend and Saturday and Sunday window still ahead, <em>Dhurandhar 2</em> is said to surpass the Rs 354 crore domestic opening weekend record held by <em>Pushpa 2</em>. The film’s momentum is expected to accelerate now that the regional versions have cleared technical hurdles and have been released on the big screen. Projections suggest the spy thriller could pull in over Rs 180 crore over the weekend.</p>