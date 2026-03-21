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'Dhurandhar 2' Box Office Collection Day 2: Ranveer's film mints Rs 330 cr worldwide, Outpaces 'KGF 2' & 'Pushpa 2'

With the festive weekend and Saturday and Sunday window still ahead, 'Dhurandhar 2' is said to surpass the Rs 354 crore domestic opening weekend record held by Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa 2'.
Last Updated : 21 March 2026, 09:08 IST
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Published 21 March 2026, 09:08 IST
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