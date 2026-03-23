<p><em>Dhurandhar: The Revenge's</em> success is roaring at the global box office. The Aditya Dhar directorial has rewritten box-office history, emerging as the biggest global Indian blockbuster of all time.</p><p>In the opening weekend, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ranveer-singh">Ranveer Singh</a> starrer has registered the biggest single-day haul for a Hindi film yet again. This is the third time in four days that the sequel to 2025 superhit <em>Dhurandhar</em> broke this record.</p><p>Not only the domestic, but the global earnings of the spy thriller which was released on Thursday, March 19, too, speak of history. The film has earned Rs 761 crores gross at Box Office worldwide. </p><p>In India, <em>Dhurandhar 2</em> has broken several records including highest advance sales ever, highest paid previews ever and highest opening weekend ever.</p><p>It also became the fastest film to earn Rs 300 crore domestically.</p>.<p>The much-awaited sequel to Aditya Dhar's 2025 superhit saw a record breaking premier one day ahead of its release.</p><p>Not only the paid previews, which were held both domestically and overseas, for the film were sold out but they also helped the movie earn earn Rs 43 crore net in India and $2.5 million overseas, setting new records.</p><p>Since then, there's no stopping to the film. On Sunday, <em>Dhurandhar 2</em> had its biggest day yet, minting Rs 115 crore net domestically. This was an improvement from Saturday’s haul of Rs 113 crore, and took the film’s domestic earnings to a staggering Rs 454 crore net ( Rs 542 crore gross).</p><p>This makes it the highest collection by a Hindi film in the opening weekend, beating the Rs 287 crore mark of Shah Rukh Khan’s <em>Pathaan</em>. </p>.<p>On Saturday, Dhurandhar 2 became the highest-grossing Indian film of 2026, having overtaken <em>Border 2’s</em> Rs 470-crore mark in just three days. On Sunday, it further established its position by overtaking the lifetime hauls of several big blockbusters, including Bobby Deol's <em>Gadar 2</em> ( Rs 691 crore) and <em>Salaar</em> ( Rs 690 crore).</p><p>The film went on add a few more feathers to its cap as it became:</p><p>1. Highest overseas weekend ever for an Indian film </p><p>2. Highest Opening day, without Gulf </p><p>3. Highest single day ever for an Indian film — Sat </p><p>4. Ranked #2 in major markets & #1 in secondary markets (Source: Comscore) </p><p>5. Widest overseas release for a Hindi film - 2200 cinemas | 3000 screens </p><p>Due to high demand, <em>Dhurandhar 2</em> was also released in non-traditional markets like Uruguay, Ukraine, Bulgaria, Romania, Chile, Mexico & Cyprus.</p>.'Dhurandhar 2': Ranveer Singh's 'ghost' transformation stuns fans, BTS video goes viral