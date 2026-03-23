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'Dhurandhar 2' box office report: Ranveer Singh starrer crosses Rs 761 crore globally in its opening weekend

The Aditya Dhar directorial has rewritten box-office history, emerging as the biggest global Indian blockbuster of all time by earning Rs 761 crores gross at Box Office worldwide.
Last Updated : 23 March 2026, 07:58 IST
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Published 23 March 2026, 07:58 IST
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