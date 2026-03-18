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'Dhurandhar 2': Buoyed by strong booking numbers, trade exhibitors hope film will break many records

"Dhurandhar: The Revenge", which film officially releases on Thursday, is well positioned to rewrite the record books across multiple categories.
Last Updated : 18 March 2026, 07:00 IST
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Published 18 March 2026, 07:00 IST
Entertainment NewsRanveer Singhs

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