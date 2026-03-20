<p>Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge opened to an explosive response at the box office and has comfortably shattered all previous records at the box office with a historic opening. Early reports indicate the film has hit the ultimate jackpot, collecting an estimated worldwide collection of Rs 240 crore on its first day (including paid premieres), making it the highest single-day collection in the history of Indian cinema.</p>.'Dhurandhar 2': Buoyed by strong booking numbers, trade exhibitors hope film will break many records.<p>Headlined by Ranveer Singh, the sequel has been met with an astounding reception from the audience. Aditya Dhar’s espionage drama continues to set the box office on fire with impressive numbers. By living up to the massive hype of the first installment, <em>Dhurandhar: The Revenge</em> has effectively re-energized the box office by pulling audiences to the cinema halls. Ever since its worldwide debut on March 19, the movie has managed to maintain the momentum.</p>.'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' FDFS | Fans declare it a must-see blockbuster.<p>The movie minted a record-breaking paid previews on Wednesday with over Rs 43 crore net in India and Rs 75 crore globally, making the film storm past the magical figure of Rs 100 crore ahead of its release. </p><p>The "Ranveer Singh effect" only intensified on the official release day as the film swept through smaller cities, minting over Rs 80 crore in Hindi, a new single-day record for Bollywood. In a staggering show of dominance, the film's total domestic net stands at Rs 145 crore (Rs 174 crore gross) after only its first full day in theaters.</p>.Film fraternity unites to celebrate the release of 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge'.<p>Many trade experts argue that without the various technical issues across language dubs and the impact of the ongoing conflict in West Asia, the film could have comfortably shattered <em>Pushpa 2</em>’s records. There is a strong consensus that under ideal conditions, <em>Dhurandhar 2</em> would have likely surpassed the Rs 275 crore mark to become the single highest-grossing opener in the history of Indian cinema.</p><p>Although the producers have yet to release the official tally, industry insiders report that the film’s momentum has only increased, with Day 2 collections estimated to have surged past Rs 300 crore. With theaters running at near-full capacity, experts predict the film will comfortably shatter the Rs 500 crore mark before the weekend concludes, making the most of the festive weekend.</p>.<p>Produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar, <em>Dhurandhar: The Revenge</em> stars Ranveer Singh as Jaskirat Singh Rangi. The sequel follows Rangi’s transformation into Hamza Ali Mazari, a deep-cover operative infiltrating the Karachi underworld.</p><p>Released on March 19, this pan-India release explores Mazari's rise to power and his mysterious origins, featuring a powerhouse supporting cast including R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi. <em>Dhurandhar 2</em> is available in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages.</p>