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Dhurandhar 2 Day 1 Collection: Aditya Dhar’s espionage drama opens at Rs 240 crore globally

With theaters running at near-full capacity, experts predict the film will comfortably shatter the Rs 500 crore mark before the weekend concludes, making the most of the festive weekend.
Last Updated : 20 March 2026, 07:17 IST
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Published 20 March 2026, 07:17 IST
Entertainment NewsBollywood newsRanveer SinghTrendingAditya Dhar

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