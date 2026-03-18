<p>Anticipation has turned to disappointment for thousands of fans of <em>Dhurandhar 2</em> as the movie faces a wave of last-minute show cancellations in several regions. Multiple paid previews for <em>Dhurandhar: The Revenge</em> have been scrapped in Telangana and Tamil Nadu due to the non-availability of language prints.</p><p>This technical breakdown has left a massive section of the audience deeply frustrated. Reports suggest that the cancellations are primarily affecting regional dubbed versions and select international screenings where the required files failed to arrive in time.</p>.From Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt to Madhavan: Top-rated movies of 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' stars on IMDb.<p>While the Hindi version seems to be as per the plan, the failure to deliver regional language files has turned the March 18 paid previews into a logistical nightmare for theaters in the South and overseas.</p><p>A premier multiplex from Tamil Nadu took to its social media account to verify this news. On X, the multiplex wrote “We regret to inform that the Tamil paid previews of <em>Dhurandhar: The Revenge</em> scheduled for today have been cancelled. Refunds will be initiated shortly. Thank you for your patience.. (sic)”</p>.<p>Film critic Kamaal R Khan also tweeted. "Film #Dhurandhar2 content has not been downloaded till now. Therefore, exhibitors may need to cancel 05:00 pm show today."</p>.<p>"Disappointment has hit Maharashtra as well with reports of several theaters cancelling the 05:00 pm shows due to content delivery issues."</p>.<p>The current screening chaos has dealt a frustrating blow to <em>Dhurandhar 2</em>, a film many believed would set a new benchmark in the cinema Industry. Touted to be one of the most anticipated movies of 2026, this Indian spy-action saga is now struggling to maintain its momentum on opening day. </p><p>Starring Ranveer Singh as the relentless Hamza, <em>Dhurandhar 2</em> elevates the stakes with a formidable cast, featuring R. Madhavan’s tactical genius, Arjun Rampal’s villainous ISI officer and Sanjay Dutt’s gritty SP Chaudhary Aslam.</p><p>Jio Studios presents a B62 Studios production, an Aditya Dhar film – <em>Dhurandhar The Revenge</em> will release in five languages: Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada on March 19. </p>