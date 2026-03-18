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'Dhurandhar 2' paid previews getting cancelled nationwide due to 'non-availability' of content

Reports suggest that the cancellations are primarily affecting regional dubbed versions and select international screenings where the required files failed to arrive in time.
Last Updated : 18 March 2026, 09:49 IST
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Published 18 March 2026, 09:49 IST
Entertainment NewsRanveer SinghTrendingAditya DharFilmyzilla

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