<p>Aditya Dhar’s <em>Dhurandhar: The Revenge</em> is currently a box-office juggernaut, shattering long-standing records as it dominates the box office. Despite the lengthy runtime of nearly four hours, audiences are impressed by Dhar’s direction and Ranveer Singh’s dual powerhouse performance as Hamza and Jaskeerat Singh Rangi.</p><p>Further elevating the buzz, celebrity makeup artist Preetisheel Singh took to social media to share a fascinating behind-the-scenes look at Ranveer’s intricate physical transformation.</p>.It grips you from the first scene and never lets go: Rishab Shetty praises 'Dhurandhar 2'.<p>Taking to Instagram, Preetisheel posted a video of Ranveer Singh gearing up for a scene. His transformation into the "Ghost Born of Shadows" look in the film is going viral online. </p><p>In the video, Ranveer is seen sitting calmly as a team of artists paints his face and builds the eerie look layer by layer. Along with the video, the celebrity makeup stylist said, "When your mind grows weary, illusion paints its lies in colours you ache to believe!! Transforming Ranveer Singh into a Ghost born of Shadows. Dhurandhar-The revenge.</p><p>Netizens flooded the comment section and were amazed by her work and Ranveer Singh's dedication, which many previously claimed was achieved through heavy VFX.</p><p>"What a GHATAK makeover," wrote Jio Studios. "Ohhhh Wowww !! I thought VFX thaaa," wrote one of the netizens in the comment section of the post. The Jiostudios also chimed in the comment section, writing, "Mujhe laga AI or CGI hai (I thought it's AI or CGI)," said another netizen.</p><p><em>Dhurandhar: The Revenge</em>, the successful follow-up to the 2025 hit <em>Dhurandhar</em>, has succeeded in pulling in massive crowds to the screens. With appreciations from critics and audiences, the film stands as a new career milestone for Ranveer Singh.</p>