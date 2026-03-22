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'Dhurandhar 2': Ranveer Singh's 'ghost' transformation stuns fans, BTS video goes viral

Celebrity makeup artist Preetisheel posted a video of Ranveer Singh gearing up for a scene. His transformation into the "Ghost Born of Shadows" look in the film is going viral online.
Last Updated : 22 March 2026, 14:56 IST
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Published 22 March 2026, 14:56 IST
Entertainment NewsBollywood newsRanveer SinghTrendingAditya DharFilmyzilla

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