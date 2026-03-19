<p><em>Dhurandhar: The Revenge</em> shows no signs of slowing down as several celebrities can't stop but praise the Aditya Dhar "masterpiece".</p><p>The latest to join the list is Vijay Deverakonda, who was among the first few ones to watch the Ranveer Singh starrer.</p><p>Deverakonda took to X (formerly Twitter) and expressed his excitement about the film.</p><p>He wrote, "Tomorrow onwards - something big is going to happen in Indian cinema and culture."</p><p>Expressing his patriotism, Deverakonda continued, "4 words. “Bharat Maata ki JAI!”".</p><p>Showering his praises on the entire cast and crew, the <em>Arjun Reddy</em> star went as far as to call Dhar "mad genius".</p><p>"Immense love and respect to the entire cast and crew. @AdityaDharFilms is a mad genius. @RanveerOfficial is all in explosive. @ActorMadhavan @rampalarjun Sara and Jameel uncle were all superbbb. @shashwatology score was fire," he wrote in the post.</p>.'Dhurandhar 2' paid previews getting cancelled nationwide due to 'non-availability' of content.<p><strong>Allu Arjun says the film "will make every patriot proud"</strong></p><p>Joining Deverakonda, the Pushpa 2 actor took to his X profile and wrote, "Just Watched #Dhurandhar2 Patriotism with swag. A film that will make every patriot proud. Many clap-trapping moments.. BLAST! Congratulations to the entire team."</p><p>He added, "Fine performances by R Madhavan garu & all actors. Technical brilliance. So proud to have a brilliant and a versatile actor like my brother Ranveer Singh in our country. RVS on fire. Aditya Dhar garu hit the ball out of the park. So happy to have brilliant filmmakers like him in our country. Show Rocker! An Indian story… International swag! Jai Hind'."</p>.<p>Yesterday, veteran filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma had given an over-the-top review to the film.</p><p>RGV had declared that the film is 100 times better than <em>Sholay </em>in<em> </em>magnificence. He further wrote that the film "is bound to make all the greatest films made so far starting from Mughal-E-Azam onwards look like TV serials".</p>.Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar 2' gets 21 modifications by CBFC, fans fear ‘shock factor’ will be lost.<p>The sequel to 2025 superhit, <em>Dhurandhar: The Revenge </em>has released today with audience hailing it as "the best Indian film ever". Unlike the first part, the sequel is a pan-India release, with dubbed versions in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.</p><p>However, in a shocker to the fans, just six hours before its release, the espionage drama has reportedly undergone 21 modifications as per the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), trimming nearly six minutes off the runtime compared to its global version.<br><br>The CBFC’s last-minute edits have sparked widespread disappointment among domestic fans, many of whom argue that censoring an ‘A’-rated film is redundant. Many feel that the board’s interference will ultimately disrupt the "shock and awe" factor that made the film a blockbuster.</p>