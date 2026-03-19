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Dhurandhar 2 review: Vijay Deverakonda, Allu Arjun shower praise on the Ranveer Singh starrer

Vijay Deverakonda and Allu Arjun took to X and expressed their excitement about the film. While Deverakonda called Aditya Dhar a "mad genius", Allu Arjun said the film "will make every patriot proud".
Last Updated : 19 March 2026, 04:42 IST
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Published 19 March 2026, 04:42 IST
Entertainment Newsvijay deverakondabollywoodRanveer SinghMovie Reviewallu arjunTrending Now

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