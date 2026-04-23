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'Dhurandhar' actor Sara Arjun confirmed to play Madhubala in biopic, to be released on OTT

'Dhurandhar: The Revenge's' actor Sara Arjun is finalised to play Madhubala in the biopic produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and directed by Jasmeet K Reen.
Last Updated : 23 April 2026, 04:31 IST
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Published 23 April 2026, 04:31 IST
Entertainment NewsBollywood filmBiopicSanjay Leela BhansaliNew filmTrending NowMadhubalaFilmyzilla

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