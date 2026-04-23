<p>From Kiara Advani to Aneet Padda, several names popped up as potential actors roped in for the biopic on Madhubala. However, none of the rumours turned out to be true. </p><p>But the long wait is now over, as reports suggest <em>Dhurandhar: The Revenge's</em> actor Sara Arjun is finalised to play Madhubala in the biopic produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.</p><p>With the long wait, delays and postponements come fresh changes.</p><p>Several reports suggest that the biopic is now eyeing an direct-to-OTT release instead of the previously planned theatrical route. As per Variety India, the production will begin in July 2026. </p>.Reports linking Aneet Padda to Madhubala biopic are 'completely untrue', says spokesperson.<p>Directed by Jasmeet K Reen, who made her directorial debut with Alia Bhatt and Shefali Shah-starrer <em>Darlings, </em>the film was in the works for the past two years but faced postponements due to budget constraints. However, it was only when Bhansali came on-board as the producer that the film started gaining biopic.</p><p>Sara Arjun, who plays Yalina Jamali in Dhurandhar, will undergo extensive physical transformations to mimic Madhubala’s iconic beauty, elegance and grace in the yet-untitled film.</p><p>While Sara has already begun working on her character, the hunt for two male leads who will play Dilip Kumar and Kishore Kumar is still ongoing.</p><p>After <em>Dhurandhar's</em> massive success, this will be Sara's first major Hindi film.</p><p>Interestingly, Sara made her major film debut as a child artist at age 6 in the acclaimed Tamil drama <em>Deiva Thirumagal </em>in 2011.</p>