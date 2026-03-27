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'Dhurandhar' breaking records, Ranveer Singh celebrates film's success with a dosa date with family

Fans got a delightful "BTS" pic at Deepika and Ranveer’s luncheon after the restaurant posted a selfie of the Dhurandhar star with their staff.
Last Updated : 27 March 2026, 10:29 IST
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Published 27 March 2026, 10:29 IST
Entertainment NewsBollywood newsDeepika PadukoneRanveer SinghTrendingFilmyzilla

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