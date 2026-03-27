<p>The man of the moment, Ranveer Singh, who is receiving praises for his portrayal as Jaskeerat Singh Rangi and Hamza from Aditya Dhar's <em>Dhuranadhar</em>, recently took out time and enjoyed a luncheon with his family. Visuals of Ranveer Singh enjoying South Indian cuisine with his wife Deepika Padukone are going viral on social media. They were joined by Ranveer's father, Jagjit Singh Bhavnani. Fans got a delightful "BTS" pic at Deepika and Ranveer’s luncheon after the restaurant posted a selfie of the Dhurandhar star with their staff. </p><p>The selfie shows a beaming Ranveer in shades and a cap, while Deepika keeps it chic in a black tee and a neat bun, flashing a peace sign for the camera.</p>.<p>The eatery’s Instagram post is currently trending online. Ranveer and Deepika, who have been juggling back-to-back projects, finally took a breather to enjoy some delicious dosas. It wasn't just a meal, it was a much-needed family reunion that has the internet buzzing over how grounded the superstars remain. Meanwhile, another video shows Ranveer and Deepika stepping out of the restaurant and heading to the car.</p>.<p>Just a few days ago, Deepika and Ranveer were spotted grabbing a quiet bite at a Mumbai seafood spot. However, the low-key lunch quickly turned into a major celebration as DeepVeer fans swarmed the eatery to cheer for Ranveer with praise for his latest big-screen success.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh's latest film <em>Dhurandhar: The Revenge</em> is shattering box-office records and has become one of the biggest blockbusters of 2026. With over Rs 1,100 crores in earnings so far, the movie continues to dominate and shows no signs of slowing down.</p>