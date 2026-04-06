'Dhurandhar' causing delays of most movie releases: Taran Adarsh on why March-April films are postponed
In an exclusive interview with DH Online, Taran Adarsh says that the reason behind the postponement of most films is to avoid competition with Dhurandhar and says it a wise, business-friendly decision.
"It has shown us the true potential of theatrical business. There was a time when people said, "log theatre me aana nahin chahte" because ticket prices are so expensive. But the ticket prices were extremely expensive in this case, too, but still people have come back in large numbers. So all these myths were busted. It's a triumph of good cinema."