#Dhurandhar2 MADDDDDDD 🔥🔥 What a movie!!! 💥🥳🤯 Not a single minute out of those 4 hours was boring — pure storytelling brilliance. 🫡🎬✨ A pakka must-watch movie! 🍿👏🔥#RanveerSingh — acting on another level. 🔥🎭👑@AdityaDharFilms — masterclass in filmmaking. 🎬🙌💥🌟
#Dhurandhar2 what a movie...!!!💥🥳 Not a single minute out of 4 hrs was boring.. Now this is what we call as storytelling...🫡 A must watch movie...👏 Can't say anything more than this ☺️🤗#RanveerSingh, a man of perfection ✨️@AdityaDharFilms Thank you for this movie ❤️
#DhurandharTheRevenge is the epic madness of brutal vengeance with pastries of emotion and patriotism ❤️🔥❤️🔥🔥🔥. ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ✨- loaded vengeance #RanveerSingh overshadowed the acting of this generation stars🤩.