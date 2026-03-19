#Dhurandhar2 what a movie...!!!💥🥳

Not a single minute out of 4 hrs was boring.. Now this is what we call as storytelling...🫡

A must watch movie...👏

Can't say anything more than this ☺️🤗#RanveerSingh, a man of perfection ✨️@AdityaDharFilms Thank you for this movie ❤️