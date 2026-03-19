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'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' FDFS | Fans declare it a must-see blockbuster

Early audience reactions are here, and the verdict is 100% unanimous. The audience is calling the Ranveer Singh starrer a certified BLOCKBUSTER.
Last Updated : 19 March 2026, 05:42 IST
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Published 19 March 2026, 05:42 IST
Entertainment NewsBollywood newsRanveer SinghTrendingAditya DharFilmyzilla

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