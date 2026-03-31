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'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' leaked on YouTube, link removed after fans alert makers of unauthorised upload

A pirated version of the Aditya Dhar directorial was reportedly leaked on YouTube recently. The link was immediately removed after fans flagged it to the makers.
Last Updated : 31 March 2026, 06:51 IST
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Published 31 March 2026, 06:51 IST
YouTubeRanveer SinghBollywood moviesMovieTrendingHindi filmTrending NowAditya DharPirated

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