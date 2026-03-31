<p><em>Dhurandhar: The Revenge</em> has created a massive storm that is not even close to ending.</p><p>In another turn of events, a pirated version of the full 3-hour-49-minute Aditya Dhar directorial was reportedly leaked on YouTube recently. But it was soon taken down after fans flagged the pirated upload to the makers.</p><p>The link has now been removed from YouTube.</p><p>The die-hard fans of the Ranveer Singh starrer noted that the leak could affect the movie's collection, which is now inching close to Rs 1,500 crore after a two week's run and is still continuing to rule the box office.</p>.<p>Fans were quick to point the unauthorised upload of the spy-thriller to Jio Studios, Aditya Dhar and Yami Gautam, asking for immediate action.</p><p>Take a look at a few fans' posts.</p>.Aneet Padda's sister Reet calls 'Dhurandhar 2' 'propaganda' film, deletes Instagram account after backlash.<p><em><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=dhurandhar%202">Dhurandhar: The Revenge</a></em> is making headlines daily and for more than one reason. </p><p>Just recently, <em>Saiyaara</em> star Aneet Padda's sister Reet called the film a "propaganda" and accused it of spreading a "government-friendly" narrative on social media.</p><p>Soon after her post went viral, Reet faced intense criticism and backlash by the die-hard Dhurandhar fans. So much so, that she ended up deleting her Instagram account.</p><p>On the box office, the movie continues its winning streak and is expected to surpass Rs 2000 crore, which is considerably higher than the first part which earned Rs 1300 crore worldwide.</p>