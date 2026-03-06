<p>The highly anticipated wait is nearly over for fans of Aditya Dhar’s espionage franchise. The official trailer for the sequel, <em>Dhurandhar: The Revenge</em>, is all set to drop on March 7 at 11:01 am. Following weeks of intense social media speculation, the makers took to their social media and confirmed the trailer launch date on Friday. Taking to social media, Jio Studios and B62 Studios wrote:</p><p>“HONSLA EENDHAN BADLA</p><p>हौंसला ईंधन बदला</p><p>ధైర్యం ఇంధనం ప్రతీకారం</p><p>தைரியம் எரிபொருள் பழிவாங்குதல்</p><p>ಧೈರ್ಯ ಇಂಧನ ಪ್ರತೀಕಾರ</p><p>ധൈര്യം ഇന്ധനം പ്രതികാരം</p><p>Trailer out tomorrow 7th March at 11:01 AM</p><p>#DhurandharTheRevenge Releasing In Cinemas Worldwide on 19th March 2026 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada & Malayalam”(sic)</p>.<p>With Yash's <em>Toxic</em> moving its release date, the excitement for Ranveer Singh's return as Hamza has absolutely exploded across social media. <em>Dhurandhar: The Revenge</em> has seen a significant boost in the industry and among fans after the postponement of <em>Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups</em>. In a big treat for regional audiences, the trailer will be released simultaneously in multiple languages. Fans across the country can rejoice, as the preview is confirmed for Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil and Kannada.</p><p><em>Dhurandhar: The Revenge</em> will narrate the transformation of Ranveer Singh as Hamza and his backstory as Jaskirat. </p><p>Earlier, the teaser of <em>Dhurandhar: The Revenge</em> was received well by the audience, with Ranveer Singh living up to fans' expectations. He stole the show completely with his dual show as Hamza and Jaskirat. Released with the hard-hitting tagline, “<em>Yeh Naya Hindustan Hai Yeh Ghar Mein Ghusega Bhi Aur Maarega Bhi</em>," <em>Dhurandhar 2</em> was one of the most-streamed teasers in recent times, and the movie continues to be one of the most anticipated movies of 2026. </p>