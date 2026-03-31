<p><em>Dhurandhar: The Revenge</em>, the sequel to the 2025 blockbuster <em><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/entertainment/one-story-two-tickets-what-gangs-of-wasseypur-dhurandhar-teach-about-sequels-3947116">Dhurandhar</a></em>, is continuing its monstrous run at the box office. Helmed by director Aditya Dhar, the film has become the highest-grossing movie of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/entertainment/dhurandhar-breaking-records-ranveer-singh-celebrates-films-success-with-a-dosa-date-with-family-3946470">Ranveer Singh’s career</a>, who succeeded in delivering a powerhouse performance as both Jaskirat Singh Rangi and his alter ego, Hamza Ali Mazari. </p><p>As the espionage thriller enters its second week, reports suggest the movie is on an absolute tear at the box office with zero signs of slowing down. The movie has maintained rock-solid stability on Monday, with reports showing that the movie has collected over Rs 30 crore.</p>.'Dhurandhar – The Revenge': Check out records the film broke in its opening week.<p>The movie has officially emerged as the ultimate Hindi box office winner, collecting a jaw-dropping Rs 1,392 crore gross globally and Rs 872 crore net in India. Having already blown past the lifetime collections of the first Dhurandhar, it is proving its massive global appeal and crushing the competition across all markets.</p>.<p>Since Day 1 of release, including paid previews, the spy-action entertainer has unleashed a tsunami at the box office, setting unprecedented benchmarks worldwide — from the highest paid previews ever to the biggest opening weekend, the highest first-week collections, and the fastest sprint to the Rs 1000 Crore mark globally.</p>.'Nothing but praises': Aamir Khan lauds Aditya Dhar's 'Dhurandhar 2' at IFFD 2026.<p>In just one week, this movie has already become the biggest Indian film ever made, totally changing the game for what Indian cinema can do globally. Following a mind-blowing opening week, it kept the momentum firing on all cylinders straight through the second weekend. With jaw-dropping numbers from Friday to Monday, it’s clear this film isn't slowing down anytime soon.</p><p><strong>Dhurandhar The Revenge — Records</strong></p><p><em><strong>- Biggest Hindi opener of all time</strong></em></p><p><em><strong>- Highest paid previews ever</strong></em></p><p><em><strong>- Biggest opening weekend worldwide</strong></em></p><p><em><strong>- Highest first week collections</strong></em></p><p><em><strong>- Fastest film to Rs 1000 Crores globally</strong></em></p><p><em><strong>- Biggest Indian film ever in overseas markets (within Week 1)</strong></em></p><p><em><strong>- Highest Grossing Indian film in North America</strong></em></p><p><em><strong>- Surpassed Dhurandhar Part 1 lifetime in just 10 days</strong></em></p>.<p>With exceptional audience traction, repeat value, and packed cinemas across territories, <em>Dhurandhar The Revenge</em> is setting the stage for yet another historic long run at the box office.</p>