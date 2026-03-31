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'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' nears Rs 1400 crore, hits Rs 30+ crore on second Monday

The movie has maintained rock-solid stability on Monday, with reports showing that the movie has collected over Rs 30 crore.
Last Updated : 31 March 2026, 06:30 IST
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Published 31 March 2026, 06:30 IST
Entertainment NewsBollywood newsRanveer SinghTrendingAditya Dhar

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