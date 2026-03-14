<p>Advance bookings for Ranveer Singh starrer <em>Dhurandhar: The Revenge</em> are live nationwide from today. As the mystery of the 'unknown men' finally gears up to arrive on the big screen, the makers, Jio Studios and B62 Studios, took to their social media handles to make the official announcement. Taking to Instagram, the producers wrote, "<em>Bigaadne ka waqt aa gaya hai! ⚔️</em></p><p><em>Advance bookings for Dhurandhar The Revenge are open nationwide.</em></p><p><em>Book Your Tickets Now.</em></p><p><em>#DhurandharTheRevenge Releases Worldwide on 19 March, on Gudi Padwa, Ugadi, and Eid.</em></p><p><em>Hindi | Telugu | Tamil | Kannada | Malayalam." (sic)</em></p>.<p>Meanwhile, industry experts are already forecasting a record-shattering opening weekend that could set new benchmarks at the box office.</p><p>Mounted on a grand scale, <em>Dhurandhar The Revenge</em> promises a high-octane theatrical experience, blending slick action, gripping drama and espionage in a never-before-seen style.</p>.'Dhurandhar 2' advance booking tickets cost as high as Rs 3,100 in Delhi and Rs 2,000 in Bengaluru, still sold out.<p>Headlined by Ranveer Singh, the spy-action thriller raises the stakes with intense action and a gripping, revenge-driven narrative. Ranveer is joined by a formidable ensemble cast, including R Madhavan as the strategic mastermind Ajay Sanyal, Arjun Rampal as the menacing ISI Major Iqbal, and Sanjay Dutt as the formidable SP Chaudhary Aslam, adding further intensity to the film’s gripping storyline.</p>.<p>Jio Studios presents a B62 Studios production, an Aditya Dhar film, <em>Dhurandhar The Revenge</em>, which will release in five languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. The high-octane spy-action thriller is written, directed and produced by Aditya Dhar and produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar. The sequel storms into theaters worldwide on 19 March 2026, on the occasion of Gudi Padwa and Ugadi, and ahead of Eid.</p>