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'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' tickets: Ranveer Singh's film opens for pre-booking now!

Industry experts are already forecasting a record-shattering opening weekend that could set new benchmarks at the box office.
Last Updated : 14 March 2026, 05:05 IST
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Published 14 March 2026, 05:05 IST
Entertainment NewsR MadhavanRanveer SinghTrendingArjun RampalAditya Dhar

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