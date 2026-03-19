<p>While the Hindi release of Dhurandhar: The Revenge is setting screens on fire, it’s a totally different story down South. A massive technical glitch has completely stalled the regional versions, leaving Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada fans in major frustration. </p><p>After yesterday’s letdown, many are still waiting for a fix, and theaters are unfortunately being forced to issue refunds yet again. It’s an embarrassing mess for such a hyped film.</p><p>Several multiplexes again took to social media to announce that they have to cancel the shows due to non-availability of content.</p><p>Rohit Silver Screens, one of the famous theaters in Tamil Nadu, wrote on X, “Durandhar Tamil Update The shows of #Durandhar scheduled at 10:00AM 2:30PM and 3:00PM today in Tamil version have been shifted to Hindi version with English subtitles. Those who wish to watch the film in Hindi with English subtitles can proceed to the cinema with the purchased ticket. Those who want a refund, can raise a refund request to BookMyShow directly.”</p>.<p>Although Aditya Dhar has confirmed that the regional dubs will be made available by March 19, a wave of uncertainty still hangs over many multiplexes. Theater chains are hesitant to resume bookings until the actual content is securely in their systems, leaving the status of the South Indian screenings in a state of confusion.</p>.Dhurandhar 2 review: Vijay Deverakonda, Allu Arjun shower praise on the Ranveer Singh starrer.<p>The current screening chaos has dealt a frustrating blow to Dhurandhar 2, a film many believed would set a new benchmark in the cinema Industry. The most anticipated movies of 2026, this Indian spy-action saga is now struggling to find its position on its opening day.</p><p>While some social media users are claiming that regional shows have finally kicked off in their areas, these reports remain unverified. There is currently no official word or solid proof to back up these claims, leaving many fans still upset.</p>.'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' FDFS | Fans declare it a must-see blockbuster.<p>Starring Ranveer Singh as the relentless Hamza, Dhurandhar 2 elevates the stakes with a formidable cast, featuring R. Madhavan’s tactical genius, Arjun Rampal’s villainous ISI officer and Sanjay Dutt’s gritty SP Chaudhary Aslam. Jio Studios presents a B62 Studios production, an Aditya Dhar film – Dhurandhar The Revenge will release in five languages: Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada on March 19.</p>