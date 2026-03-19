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'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' yet to start its regional shows, fans left waiting

Several multiplexes again took to social media to announce that they have to cancel the shows due to non-availability of content.
Last Updated : 19 March 2026, 08:57 IST
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Published 19 March 2026, 08:57 IST
Entertainment NewsTrendingRegional LanguageAditya DharFilmyzilla

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