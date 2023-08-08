Dia Mirza to Yami Gautam: First films of the divas that gave them immense stardom

The world of cinema has witnessed the rise of numerous talented actresses, each making their mark in the industry with unforgettable performances. Here we delve into the debut films of Bollywood divas like Dia Mirza, Zareen Khan, Sonakshi Sinha and Yami Gautam, exploring the significance of these films in their respective careers.