Dia Mirza to Yami Gautam: First films of the divas that gave them immense stardom

Instagram/@diamirzaofficial
Dia Mirza: Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein is a film that has etched itself into the memories of romantic movie enthusiasts. Released in 2001, this love story introduced Dia Mirza. Her performance left an indelible impression, eventually leading her to become a respected figure in the industry.
Instagram/@zareenkhan
Zareen Khan: Before capturing hearts with the hit song Character Dheela, Zareen stepped into the limelight with her debut film Veer. Released in 2010, this historical action drama starring Salman Khan marked Zareen Khan's grand entrance into Bollywood.
Instagram/@aslisona
Sonakshi Sinha: The year 2010 witnessed the emergence of Sonakshi Sinha through the blockbuster film Dabangg. Her performance was praised for its authenticity and charm. Dabangg became a massive hit, catapulting Sonakshi to stardom and solidifying her position as a leading actress in Bollywood.
Instagram/@yamigautam
Yami Gautam: In 2012, Yami Gautam marked her debut with the groundbreaking film Vicky Donor. This unconventional comedy-drama, directed by Shoojit Sircar, explored the sensitive topic of sperm donation. Yami's performance was both endearing and relatable, earning her praise for her emotive depth.