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Homeentertainment

Did 'Ramayana' trailer leak? Netizens divided over viral clips of Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram

A leaked 11-second action sequence allegedly showcasing Ranbir Kapoor as Ram has gone viral and has sparked massive debate with netizens over whether the footage is genuine or an AI clip.
Last Updated : 02 July 2026, 06:27 IST
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Published 02 July 2026, 06:27 IST
Entertainment NewsRanbir KapoorRamayanaTrendingNamit MalhotraActor Yash

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