Did 'Ramayana' trailer leak? Netizens divided over viral clips of Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram

<p>Anticipation for Namit Malhotra’s upcoming film <em>Ramayana</em> has reached a fever pitch across the country ahead of its much-anticipated trailer launch. The movie is currently making huge noise on social media with several reports claiming the trailer has been leaked online after being previewed at Comic-Con. </p><p>A leaked 11-second action sequence allegedly showcasing Ranbir Kapoor as Ram has gone viral and has sparked massive debate with netizens over whether the footage is genuine or an AI clip.</p><p>Going viral on social media platforms Reddit and X, the blurry, action-packed clip has completely divided the internet and is drawing intense scrutiny from fans and critics.</p>.<p>The viral video shows Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram on an epic battlefield. Standing amidst the chaos of a warzone, he quickly fires an arrow from his bow, unleashing a powerful celestial strike on a monster, triggering a blinding, spectacular explosion.</p><p>The viral clip has divided the internet into two groups. A section of social media users dismissed the video completely, calling it a fan-made AI creation designed to generate cheap engagement. "It’s AI, bro. And if this is a real scene, then this is not good for Ramayana," a user wrote on X.</p><p>Some also joked about its Hollywood-esque appearance, drawing comparisons to Marvel's cloud monster Alioth or legendary Kaiju.</p><p>"In which version of Ramayana did Lord Ram fight Godzilla?" a comment read.</p>.'Ramayana' actor Ranbir Kapoor acquires premium land in Ayodhya for Rs 3.31 Crore.‘Varanasi’ to have 20 minutes of Ramayana, SS Karthikeya teases epic storyline at Mexico Comic Con 2026.Yash and Namit Malhotra kick off 'Ramayana' promotions at CinemaCon 2026 in US.<p>While some insist the footage was leaked from a special fan preview or a promotional event hosted by producer Namit Malhotra, a different section of fans believes the clip is from CinemaCon, where the makers showcased an unreleased trailer.</p><p>Well, this is not the first time Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana has fallen prey to internet rumours. Earlier this year, television stills from Siya Ke Ram were circulated online by fan pages claiming to be leaked photos of Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi.</p><p>While the makers have remained tight-lipped regarding this specific 11-second viral leak, official promotions are gradually picking up. Producers have been hosting tightly guarded 3D preview screenings of character looks for select groups of fans to build organic momentum.</p>.<p>Co-produced by Jio Studios and B62 Studios, with a historic background score collaboration between Hollywood maestro Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman, the ambitious multi-part saga stars Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi and Ravi Dubey in key roles and is currently scheduled for a grand theatrical release on Diwali 2026.</p>