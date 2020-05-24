Did you know Kajol and not Kareena Kapoor Khan was the first choice for ‘3 Idiots’?

It is no secret that the 2009 release 3 Idiots was one of the most important movies of Kareena Kapoor Khan’s career. The film, loosely-based on Chetan Bhagat’s Five Point Someone, featured ‘Bebo’ in a glamourous new avatar that clicked with a section of the audience. Interestingly, she was not the first choice for the Aamir Khan starrer. The role was initially offered to powerhouse performer Kajol, who rejected it as she felt that the character had limited scope.

In an old interview with Leheren, which is going viral, Kajol said that she would not have ‘felt happy’ doing 3 Idiots as the role lacked depth. She subtly suggested that she would have considered taking up the film had she been offered the role played by Aamir Khan.

3 Idiots, directed by Rajkumar Hirani, was a comedy-drama that revolved around the exploits of three engineering students. The cast included R Madhavan, Sharman Joshi and Boman Irani. The blockbuster was remade in Tamil as Nanban with Vijay and Ileana in the lead. The remake, helmed by 2.0 director Shankar, managed to recreate the success of the original version.

Coming back to Kareena, she was last seen in the well-received Good Newwz that did well at the box office despite releasing days after the Salman Khan starrer Dabangg 3. She will next be seen in the eagerly-awaited Lal Singh Chaddha that reunites her with ‘Mr Perfectionist’. The movie, an adaptation of Forrest Gump, features her in a ‘desi’ new avatar that is likely to click with fans. The cast of the miovie includes Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi and marks his Bollywood debut.

Kareena will also be seen in the magnum opus Takht, one of the biggest releases of her career. The Karan Johar-directed movie has a strong cast that includes Ranveer Singh, Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor and Uri actor Vicky Kaushal.

Also read: It’s been a fulfilling journey: Kareena Kapoor on 20 years in Bollywood