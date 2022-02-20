Did you know Tiger Shroff-starrer 'Heropanti' was a remake of an Allu Arjun movie?

There's no denying the fact that Tiger Shroff is one of the most talented 'Gen Y' stars in the film industry. The Bollywood heartthrob enjoys a strong fan following due to his impressive screen presence and dancing abilities. The actor has headlined blockbusters such as Baaghi and War, proving that he is a synonym for success. While almost everyone is aware of his talents, not many may know that he shares a special connection with Telugu star Allu Arjun

Heropanti, which marked Tiger's big screen debut, was a remake of Bunny's 2008 hit Parugu. The Telugu movie was directed by 'Bommarillu' Bhaskar and revolved around what happens when the protagonist falls in love with a charming young woman under unexpected circumstances. It starred Sheela Kaur and Poonam Bajwa as the leading ladies.

The Hindi remake, touted to be more stylish than the original one, hit the screens in 2014 and emerged as a blockbuster despite facing competition from Rajinikanth's Kochadaiiyaan. It starred Kriti Sanon as the female protagonist and marked her Bollywood debut. The Sajid Nadiadwala-backed movie was directed by Sabbir Khan, who previously wielded the microphone for Kambakkht Ishq. Post Heropanti, Tiger consolidated his standing in the industry. He, however, suffered setbacks when A Flying Jatt and Student of the Year 2 bombed at the box office.

Tiger is awaiting the release of Heropanti 2, a sequel to Heropanti. It has been directed by Ahmad Khan and features Tara Sutaria as his love interest. He is set to collaborate with Akshay Kumar for the action-packed movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

Allun Arjun, on the other hand, was last seen in Pushpa: The Rise which opened to a phenomenal response at the box office in December. It featured the 'Stylish Star' in the role of a lorry driver and dealt with Red Sanders smuggling in Andhra Pradesh. The cast included Rashmika Mandanna, Sunil, Fahadh Faasil and Dhananjay. Allu Arjun will next be seen in Pushpa: The Rule.