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'Difficult person, but a deep humanist': Bina Paul about auteur John Abraham

Abraham is regarded as one of the most radical voices in Indian cinema. His films were politically charged and remain politically relevant.
Last Updated : 15 May 2026, 19:06 IST
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Published 15 May 2026, 19:06 IST
EntertainmentJohn AbrahamCinema

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