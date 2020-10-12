Digital medium braver, allows one to explore themes that are not commercially viable: ‘Scam 1992’ actress Shreya Dhanwanthary

Actress Shreya Dhanwanthary says that the digital/OTT space is a lot braver than cinema as it allows storytellers the liberty to explore themes that are not considered to be commercially viable. She adds that web series have more depth as directors have enough time/scope to explore each character in detail.

Speaking to DH, she also opens up about being part of SonyLiv’s web series Scam 1992 and says that she took it up as she wanted to work with ace filmmaker Hansal Mehta.

(Edited excerpts from the interview)

What encouraged you to take up Scam 1992?

I play Sucheta Dalal in Scam 1992. She is the first female financial journalist and a strong personality. Playing a real person is always a challenging task. Moreover, I really wanted to work with Hansal Mehta sir.

How did prepare for your role?

As she is a distinct voice, I took time to prepare for the show. Broadly speaking, we got around four to five months to prepare for Scam 1992. Hansal sir gave us freedom to create the character from scratch. Moreover, I met her once (to get a better understanding of things).

What is your take on the OTT revolution?

The OTT space is a lot braver (and bolder) than the cinema as one can explore themes that are not all that commercially viable. These days, everyone is watching everything and there are more opportunities. Moreover, in a web series there is scope to explore more.

How did you get interested in acting?

I have been interested in acting from a young age and have done theatre all my life. I, however, never thought that I would get the opportunity to be an (professional) actress.

How did you cope with the Covid-19 lockdown?

I wrote and directed Viral Wedding so it was a productive time for me. Then later, I came to Delhi. So, it was okay for me.

How do you deal with trolling?

It is a Sh*tty (nasty) thing to do as it can offend/hurt people. Constructive criticism is welcome but not trolling.

What do you mean by ‘constructive criticism’?

The basic difference is that constructive criticism provides a solution rather than merely pointing out a problem.

Would you prefer doing digital shows as opposed to films going foward?

Anything is fine as long as I get the opportunity to tell stories.