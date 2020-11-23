Digital platforms thrive on unconventional content and not star power, says actor Amit Sial

Actor Amit Sial, who rose to fame with the Amazon Prime Video's web series 'Inside Edge', says that the 'digital world' thrives on unconventional content as opposed to star power. Speaking to DH, he adds that the 'streaming revolution' has redefined the tenets of the entertainment industry as actors now get more opportunities to showcase their talent.

"Actors now get more work as hatke content and not star power is the need of the hour in the OTT space," adds the powerhouse performer.

Amit has impressed a section of the audience with his performance in the recently-released SonyLiv original 'A Simple Murder'. She says he took up the series as it was a 'welcome change' from the roles he has done in the past.

"It was a fulfilling experience as I always wanted to be part of a black comedy," says the actor.

The Jamtara star reveals that his character in the series is an extension of his real-life personality.

"Just like my character, I am a funny guy and simply love to crack jokes, When we act whatever is stored in us comes out and the character becomes an extension of what we are in real-life," says Amit.

The actor, who played a cop on quite a few occasions, says that he is particular about not repeating roles even though he has been offered similar roles several times.

"It is risky to repeat roles as it bores me (and the audience). So, even when I play a cop, I try to explore the person behind the uniform," he adds.

The actor, who has had his share of ups and downs, says that he feels 'blessed' as he has a supportive family. He adds that he has finally reached a 'happy place' in life.

Amit will next be seen in the eagerly-awaited Inside Edge 3, which might release on Amazon Prime Video in 2021.