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'Dil, Dimag, Jigar Se': Salman Khan announces new project with Dil Raju, Vamshi Paidipally to direct

Salman Khan has announced his next big project - an action thriller directed by Vamshi Paidipally. The film will go on the floors in April.
Last Updated : 30 March 2026, 10:16 IST
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Published 30 March 2026, 10:16 IST
Entertainment NewsSalman KhanBollywood newsbollywoodfilmsmoviesNew film

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