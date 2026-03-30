<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/salman-khan">Salman Khan</a> has announced his next big project - an action thriller directed by Vamshi Paidipally. The yet-untitled film will be backed by producer Dil Raju.</p><p>Sharing a photo with the director and revealing that the film will go on floors in April, Salman wrote, "Dil, Dimag, Jigar se… from this April with @directorvamshi."</p><p>With strong names attached to it, it won't be wrong to say that the film will be a big spectacle and something that the Bhai fans can look forward to with full enthusiasm.</p>.<p>Sharing the excitement about the project, Paidipally wrote on X, "Honored to collaborate with @BeingSalmanKhan Sir for my next film. This One is Powered by Heart and Driven by Conviction. April -- We Begin."</p><p>Paidipally has predominantly worked in the Telugu cinema.</p><p>Paidipally and Dil Raju have worked on 5 big projects together, all of which were big hits.</p>.Salman Khan's 'Battle of Galwan' renamed 'Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace'.<p>Amid the announcement of his next big project, Salman is currently busy with his war drama <em>Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace, </em>earlier titled<em> <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/entertainment/salman-khans-battle-of-galwan-renamed-maatrubhumi-may-war-rest-in-peace-3933435">Battle of Galwaan</a>. </em>The film is directed by Apoorva Lakhia. It also features Chitrangda Singh.</p><p>The new title of the movie was announced along with a striking poster. In the poster, Salman Khan can be seen peeking from behind a bloodied wooden log with a chain entangled on it.</p><p>Salman Khan's bold look as a soldier, as seen in the poster, with a clean-shaven face appear strikingly attractive.</p>