'Dil-jeet' gesture: Fan throws phone at Diljit Dosanjh, his reaction is winning hearts

Singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh, who is currently on his international music tour, recently performed in Paris for the first time.
An unexpected incident happened at the venue as one of the fans threw their phone at the singer. However, instead of getting angry, Dosanjh dealt with the situation calmly and did something for the fan which is now winning hearts over the internet.
A video of the incident is being widely circulated on social media in which the Punjabi singer can be seen performing on the stage and the performance gets interrupted after a phone lands in front him. Dosanjh picked up the phone smiling and said, "Take care of your phone, paaji."
"Will you gain anything if your phone breaks? Don't ruin the moment brother. I love you but don't do this," he added in a jovial tone.
Later, before resuming the performance, the Do You Know singer took off his jacket and gave it to the fan.
Watch the video here:
This heartwarming gesture is earning him praises from the netizens.
"Incredible discipline over his mind, anger and ego," wrote a user, while another said, "I loved how he went into the crowd to handover his mobile phone. Lovely."
Dosanjh, who has become a global singing sensation, is set to kick off his Dil-Luminati India Tour on October 26. The tour will begin with his performance in New Delhi, followed by performances across Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Pune, Bengaluru, Kolkata and other cities. It will conclude with a show in Guwahati on December 29.
The Dil-Luminati tour is being organised by Ripple Effect Studios and Saregama India and tickets to the tour were sold within minutes of going live on ticketing platforms.
Zomato Live is the ticketing partner for the shows and the makers are planning to add more cities to the tour given the demand.
(With PTI inputs)
Published 22 September 2024, 10:18 IST