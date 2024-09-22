'Dil-jeet' gesture: Fan throws phone at Diljit Dosanjh, his reaction is winning hearts

Singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh, who is currently on his international music tour, recently performed in Paris for the first time.

An unexpected incident happened at the venue as one of the fans threw their phone at the singer. However, instead of getting angry, Dosanjh dealt with the situation calmly and did something for the fan which is now winning hearts over the internet.

A video of the incident is being widely circulated on social media in which the Punjabi singer can be seen performing on the stage and the performance gets interrupted after a phone lands in front him. Dosanjh picked up the phone smiling and said, "Take care of your phone, paaji."