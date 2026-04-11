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Dil se, again, for Bollywood?

As action films lose steam, Hindi cinema may be reviving its most reliable crowd-puller, writes Pranati A S
Last Updated : 11 April 2026, 01:39 IST
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Published 11 April 2026, 01:39 IST
Entertainment Newsbollywood

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