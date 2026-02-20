<p>Bollywood comedian Rajpal Yadav, who walked out of Tihar jail, took to his social media to thank his fans and well-wishers for standing by him in the tough time. The actor took to social media on Thursday and shared his first message after his bail in a cheque bounce case. </p><p>The <em>Bhooth Bangla</em> star wrote, "Aap sabbhi ke pyaar aur saath ke liye dil se dhanyawaad (Heartfelt thanks to all of you for your love and support)" in his Instagram post.</p>.<p>The post was flooded by comments and likes, with the fans sending their love towards the comedian. One fan wrote, "दुनिया को हंसाने वाले को कभी दुखी देख नहीं सकते (One who makes the world laugh can never be seen sad.)❤️🙌." Another comment read, " You are gem of our generation ..🙌." A user also wrote, "Ise hi bolate Hain social media ki power🔥."</p><p>The Delhi High Court on Monday granted an interim suspension of his sentence until March 18. The bench of Justice Swarna Kanta Sharma, while passing the order, directed actor Rajpal Yadav to furnish a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh along with one surety of the same amount.</p><p>"I got the privilege of coming out, and regarding the matter that is in the Honourable High Court, for any legal questions that arise, the one who will give proper facts and truth-filled answers is our lawyer, Mr. Bhaskar Upadhyay. I have given him the responsibility to stay in proper touch regarding this," Rajpal Yadav told ANI on his exit from the Tihar jail.</p><p>“Someone irrigated me, someone nurtured me; I am just a tiny seed. And in that, today's social media is like a child to me, through which, because we have been serving cinema for 20 continuous years, people from the country and the world connected with us; they joined with heart, soul, and resources. I want to thank them from the bottom of my heart,” he added.</p><p>“Next year, I will complete 30 years of serving Indian cinema. Everyone was with me, everyone is with me, and everyone will always be with me. "And whoever gave me love in whatever way, I am grateful to all from my heart and will always be," concluded Rajpal Yadav, thanking fans and well-wishers.</p><p>Taking a brief moment away from the joy of his niece's wedding, Rajpal Yadav reached out to his fans for the first time since his release. Even amidst the family celebrations he was granted bail for, he made it a priority to share a note of deep gratitude, thanking the 'wave of supporters' who have stood by him as he navigates his ongoing legal battle.</p>